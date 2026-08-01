The Bella Twins Turn On Paige After Fatal Influence Wins Six-Woman Tag Team Match at WWE SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One

Paige’s partnership with The Bella Twins has officially come to an explosive end.

Following their defeat to Fatal Influence at WWE SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One, Nikki and Brie Bella shockingly turned on Paige, ending their unlikely alliance and leaving the former WWE Women’s Champion laid out in the ring.

Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid continued their dominance over Paige and The Bella Twins, with Jayne ultimately pinning Paige to secure the victory for Fatal Influence.

The heels established control early in the contest when Jayne and Reid attacked Brie behind the referee’s back. Reid drove Brie’s head into the steel steps before Jayne followed up with a devastating cannonball.

Brie endured an extended beatdown before eventually creating an opening and tagging in Nikki Bella.

Nikki immediately changed the momentum, connecting with an X-Factor and Rack Attack 2.0. However, Jayne managed to break up the subsequent pinfall attempt.

As the match reached its closing stages, Jayne attempted to take Nikki out with the Rolling Encore. Nikki avoided the maneuver, but Paige tagged herself into the match.

Paige kicked Jayne and attempted to catch her with a pinning combination, but Jayne kicked out. Henley then distracted Paige, allowing Jayne to strike with the Rolling Encore.

Jayne covered Paige for the three-count.

Fatal Influence defeated Paige and The Bella Twins.

After the match, Paige and Brie appeared to put the defeat behind them as the trio embraced and posed together in the ring.

It was all a ruse.

Nikki suddenly attacked Paige, with Brie immediately joining her twin in the assault. The Bella Twins viciously targeted Paige’s neck before Nikki planted her with Rack Attack 2.0.

Nikki then stood over Paige with her foot on her former teammate’s body before she and Brie exited the ring together, leaving Paige stunned and betrayed.

The shocking attack officially ends Paige’s association with The Bella Twins.

Paige made her WWE return at WrestleMania 42, replacing an injured Nikki Bella in a Fatal Four-Way WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match. Paige and Brie ultimately captured the titles, but their reign ended when Fatal Influence defeated them at Saturday Night’s Main Event: NYC last month.

Now, with Nikki and Brie turning against Paige, a completely new chapter has opened for all three women.