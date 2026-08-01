Gunther Overcomes a Defiant Nick Aldis at WWE SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One

Nick Aldis officially made his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One, showcasing the veteran’s undeniable abilities in a hard-hitting battle against Gunther. However, despite a gutsy performance in front of his family, Aldis ultimately fell victim to The Ring General.

Aldis immediately brought the fight to Gunther, exchanging heavy strikes with the former World Champion before even locking in Gunther’s own signature Sleeper Hold.

Once Gunther regained control, however, The Ring General settled into his preferred style of match. Gunther systematically wore Aldis down with punishing chops and a barrage of strikes while continuing to talk trash to Aldis’ family members at ringside, including Mickie James and their son.

Gunther repeatedly attempted to put Aldis to sleep, but the former TNA World Champion consistently found ways to escape the hold.

Aldis eventually mounted a comeback, connecting with a series of Superplexes, Diving Elbows, and Powerslams. The Minnesota crowd rallied behind the veteran, breaking into loud “You still got it!” chants.

After several attempts, Aldis finally managed to lock Gunther in the Kingsclere Cloverleaf. The submission appeared to have The Ring General in serious trouble, but Gunther fought his way to the ropes to force the break.

The match entered its final stages with both men exhausted.

Aldis countered another Sleeper Hold attempt from Gunther, but The Ring General quickly responded with a Suplex before planting Aldis with a Powerbomb. Aldis refused to stay down, prompting Gunther to unleash a vicious series of chops and strikes directly to his opponent’s chest.

Gunther then locked in the Sleeper Hold once again.

This time, Aldis had nowhere to go.

After fighting through Gunther’s relentless pressure, Aldis finally tapped out, giving Gunther the victory in his first WWE match.

Gunther defeated Nick Aldis via submission.

Despite the loss, Aldis received a standing ovation from the Minnesota crowd for his impressive performance. Following the match, the veteran shared an emotional moment with his family before turning his attention toward the audience and acknowledging their appreciation.

While Aldis' WWE debut ended in defeat, his performance against Gunther made it clear that the former TNA World Champion still has plenty left to offer inside the ring.