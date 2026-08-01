Solo Sikoa, LA Knight & Royce Keys Def. The Bloodline at WWE SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One

Solo Sikoa was at his comedic best while also playing a pivotal role in the finish, as he teamed with LA Knight and Royce Keys to defeat The Bloodline’s Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu in a chaotic six-man tag team match at WWE SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One.

The action began before the official opening bell, with all six competitors immediately exchanging blows. Solo wasted little time getting under the skin of his former Bloodline teammates, mocking Jey and Jacob by posing along with the crowd during Jey’s entrance music and mimicking Fatu’s trademark mannerisms after gaining the advantage.

The Usos and Fatu eventually turned the tables, overwhelming Sikoa and beating him down for an extended period. Solo finally created some separation with a Double Clothesline, allowing his team to get back into the contest.

Royce Keys was particularly impressive throughout the match. Keys displayed his explosive power while dominating The Usos and later took Jacob Fatu out of the equation by delivering a Powerslam that sent Fatu crashing through the barricade.

The match came down to the final stretch with The Bloodline seemingly on the verge of victory.

Jey Uso connected with his second Spear of the match on LA Knight before Jimmy followed up with his second Uso Splash, leaving The Megastar in serious trouble. The Usos then prepared to finish Knight with the 1D.

However, Solo Sikoa had other plans.

Sikoa climbed onto the apron from behind and blindsided Jimmy with a devastating Samoan Spike. Jey immediately attempted to go after Solo, but Sikoa moved out of harm's way, allowing Knight enough time to recover.

The Megastar capitalized on the opening, catching Jey with a kick to the midsection before delivering the BFT to secure the three-count.

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys defeated The Bloodline.

Following the match, Solo attempted to embrace Knight in a surprisingly wholesome moment. Knight initially appeared uninterested and began walking away, but ultimately turned around and returned the hug, drawing a big reaction from the crowd.

Solo Sikoa's antics and interference proved to be the difference-maker, while LA Knight once again found a way to walk away victorious at WWE SummerSlam.