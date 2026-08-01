Liv Morgan Defeats IYO SKY to Retain Women’s World Championship at WWE SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One

Liv Morgan successfully defended the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY in a thrilling opening contest at WWE SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One.

Morgan controlled much of the early portion of the match, including hitting SKY with The Three Amigos. However, the challenger quickly fought her way back into the contest, connecting with a Missile Dropkick, Bullet Train Attack, and a Sunset Flip Powerbomb from the apron.

SKY appeared poised to take control when she prepared to deliver her signature Over The Moonsault. Before she could execute the maneuver, Roxanne Perez climbed onto the apron and distracted the referee. The opening allowed Raquel Rodriguez to sneak around the opposite side of the ring and hit SKY with a Chokeslam.

Despite the interference, SKY kicked out.

IYO eventually took matters into her own hands, wiping out both Perez and Rodriguez with a Moonsault at ringside. She then returned her attention to Morgan and delivered a Spanish Fly from the top turnbuckle, but the champion once again refused to stay down.

Morgan attempted to counter with Oblivion, only for SKY to avoid the maneuver. IYO then hit an Oblivion of her own, but Morgan kicked out. The champion answered with a Codebreaker from the top rope, but SKY survived as well.

The closing stretch became a frantic back-and-forth battle. SKY gained the upper hand with a German Suplex on the apron before following up with another Bullet Train Attack. She went for the Moonsault, but Morgan countered by getting her knees up.

Morgan then struck with another Oblivion, but SKY immediately got back to her feet.

An increasingly frustrated Morgan wasted no time and delivered another Codebreaker before hitting Oblivion once again to finally score the three-count.

With the victory, Liv Morgan successfully retained the Women’s World Championship and avenged her loss to SKY in the Queen of the Ring finals.

This marked Morgan’s first title defense since capturing the Women’s World Championship from Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42 Night One.

The entertaining opener immediately set the tone for WWE SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One, with both Morgan and SKY delivering a hard-fought championship encounter.