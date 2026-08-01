WWE SummerSlam Night 1 Live Results - August 1st, 2026

Welcome to our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam Night One!

WWE's biggest summer event is officially underway from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the two-night SummerSlam extravaganza kicking off tonight.

The official Countdown show began at 3 p.m. ET, with the main card getting underway at 6 p.m. ET. While no matches were initially announced for the Countdown, WWE has confirmed a loaded lineup for the opening night of the premium live event.

This year's SummerSlam features several marquee bouts that had reportedly been considered for next year's WrestleMania, making tonight's card one of the most anticipated events of the WWE calendar.

WWE SummerSlam Night One Card

The current lineup for Night One is as follows:

Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Hell in a Cell Match: Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

Singles Match: Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

Six-Man Tag Team Match: LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu & The Usos

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: The Bella Twins & Paige vs. Fatal Influence

As always, the card remains subject to change.

How to Watch

The SummerSlam main card begins at 6 p.m. ET.

The event is available on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and Netflix internationally. The Countdown show is also available for free through WWE's digital platforms, including YouTube and WWE.com, with the first hour airing on ESPN in the United States.

It's finally time for SummerSlam Saturday!

The opening presentation gets underway with "God Bless America" performed by Vaughn Riley before WWE transitions into the official SummerSlam opening package.

Michael Cole welcomes viewers to Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings, as WWE begins hyping the massive night ahead.

Fans are shown throughout the stadium as the atmosphere continues to build for one of WWE's biggest premium live events of the year.

Cole puts particular emphasis on several of tonight's major attractions, including the highly anticipated in-ring return of Nick Aldis, the blockbuster CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes Undisputed WWE Championship main event, and the rest of the loaded SummerSlam lineup.

WWE then presents footage of several Superstars preparing backstage ahead of their respective matches.

The stage is set.

SummerSlam Night One is officially underway!

Here’s the next section rewritten as a polished WWE live-results report, keeping the action and finish intact while tightening the pacing and presentation.

Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

After plenty of anticipation, the first championship match of SummerSlam Night One is finally underway.

IYO SKY makes her entrance first, receiving a tremendous ovation from the Minneapolis crowd. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan follows, coming to the ring without the rest of Judgment Day.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett remind viewers that Morgan is undefeated at SummerSlam as the champion prepares to put that streak on the line.

The bell rings at 6:07 p.m. ET.

Morgan comes out aggressively, landing several early shots before SKY quickly takes control. The challenger drives the champion toward the outside, but SKY makes an early mistake by lingering on the apron. Morgan takes advantage, tripping SKY up and shifting the momentum back in her favor.

The champion takes the fight around ringside, using the floor and barricade to punish SKY before bringing the action back inside the ring. Morgan continues to wear down her challenger with running strikes and constant taunting.

At 6:12 p.m. ET, SKY finally begins to turn things around, catching Morgan with a vicious kick to the side of the head. The two women battle in the corner before SKY sends Morgan stumbling away and follows with a beautiful missile dropkick.

SKY pops back to her feet to a huge reaction from the Minneapolis crowd and immediately connects with her signature Bullet Train Attack.

Morgan retreats to the apron, attempting to create some distance, but SKY refuses to let her escape. The challenger charges across the ring and launches Morgan to the floor with a spectacular Sunset Flip Powerbomb, leaving the champion down at ringside.

SKY climbs to the top rope, but Morgan creates a distraction that allows Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to make their way into the ring.

Rodriguez gets onto the apron, grabs SKY by the throat and launches her across the ring with a devastating Chokeslam toss.

The referee doesn't see the interference.

Despite the numbers game, SKY refuses to stay down. She fights through the attack and eventually takes both Rodriguez and Perez out of the equation before turning her attention back toward Morgan.

SKY catches Morgan and hits a gorgeous Spanish Fly, planting the champion in the center of the ring.

The challenger heads back to the top rope, looking to finish the match with the Over the Moonsault.

Morgan rolls out of the way at the last possible second.

SKY crashes hard onto the canvas and immediately grabs at her ankle as Morgan looks to capitalize on the opening.

Morgan charges in looking for Ob-LIV-ion, but SKY manages to evade the attack. Moments later, Morgan launches herself into another diving attack, only for SKY to catch her in mid-air and transition into a spectacular German Suplex on the ring apron.

SKY keeps attacking, charging toward Morgan with a running soccer kick. Morgan sidesteps at the last moment, causing SKY to smash her injured leg against the ring post.

SKY is left writhing in pain as Morgan rolls back inside the ring.

But the challenger refuses to quit.

SKY climbs the ropes once again, determined to hit the Over the Moonsault.

Morgan gets her knees up.

SKY crashes into them, and Morgan immediately capitalizes.

OB-LIV-ION!

Rather than go for the cover, Morgan hits a Codebreaker before planting SKY with another Ob-LIV-ion.

Morgan finally makes the cover.

1... 2... 3!

Winner AND STILL Women's World Champion: Liv Morgan

Here’s the next portion polished into the same live-results wrestling report style, keeping the chaotic match flow and major moments intact.

Legends in the House & Other SummerSlam Notes

Before the next match, WWE checks in with several legends and notable names in attendance.

Mark Henry, Sean “X-Pac/Syxx” Waltman, “Dangerous” Dan Spivey, and “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart are shown in the crowd and receive loud reactions from the Minneapolis fans.

The legends then help promote the latest LJN figures, including a new Hart Foundation two-pack featuring Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart.

Meanwhile, Cricket 5G is among the sponsors for tonight's event.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys vs. The Bloodline , The Usos & Jacob Fatu

Before the competitors make their entrances, the broadcast is interrupted by a retro-style “Civil Emergency Message” alert appearing across the video boards.

The emergency message quickly transitions into a dramatic Gears of War: E-Day-themed stage reveal. The set features a massive pile of rubble surrounded by the skulls of humans and Locust soldiers.

At 6:31 p.m. ET, The Bloodline makes its entrance, with The Usos coming out first before being joined by Jacob Fatu.

“The Samoan Werewolf” receives a tremendous reaction from the Minneapolis crowd and sports a striking black-and-red mask.

WWE's production team nails Fatu's entrance, particularly one shot that captures him dropping down on all fours as pyro erupts behind him. The visual makes Fatu look every bit like the predator his nickname suggests.

After the official introductions, the opposing team makes its way to the ring.

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs, form the unlikely trio, with Keys making his SummerSlam debut.

Commentary reminds viewers that Solo defeated Fatu inside a Steel Cage at last year's SummerSlam.

Knight is the final member of his team to enter and receives an enormous ovation.

The referee calls for the bell at 6:38 p.m. ET, and all hell immediately breaks loose.

All six men start brawling almost immediately. Knight sends Jimmy Uso to the floor before turning his attention toward Fatu, who is already battling Keys around ringside.

Once things settle down, Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa officially begin the match.

The brothers waste no time throwing heavy right hands at one another. Solo quickly plays to the Minneapolis crowd, even motioning toward production to “run it back” after the fans erupt into chants.

Production obliges, and the crowd enthusiastically “yeets” along while Jey looks on in disbelief.

Jey eventually retreats to his corner and tags in Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf charges directly toward Solo, only for Sikoa to catch him with a perfectly timed Samoan Drop.

Solo celebrates with a quick dance.

Unfortunately for him, Fatu has already recovered.

The Samoan Werewolf springs back to his feet and blasts Solo with a Superkick, dropping the former Bloodline enforcer.

Fatu follows up with a vicious ground-and-pound assault in the Bloodline corner as his team begins taking control.

The Bloodline then resorts to some old-fashioned heel tactics, sneaking in cheap shots whenever the referee's attention is elsewhere.

Fatu spends an extended stretch wearing down Solo while repeatedly berating him and demanding that Sikoa return to the family.

Solo eventually creates enough separation to make the tag.

Royce Keys enters just as Jimmy Uso tags in for The Bloodline.

Keys immediately makes his presence felt.

The powerhouse overwhelms Jimmy with a series of brutal slams and suplexes. Jey rushes into the ring to help his brother, but Keys catches him with a thunderous Pop-Up Powerbomb, sending Jey crashing to the floor.

Keys is briefly distracted when Fatu charges back into the action, allowing Jimmy to attack him from behind.

Jimmy climbs to the top rope, but Keys recovers before he can leap.

Keys climbs to the second rope, muscles Jimmy onto his shoulders and delivers an impressive Avalanche Powerslam from the middle turnbuckle.

Both men are down.

Knight reaches desperately toward his corner for the hot tag.

Keys finally reaches his corner and tags Knight in just as Jimmy tags Jey.

LA Knight explodes into the match.

Knight counters an Irish whip and plants Jey with a Scoop Slam, following it with his trademark jumping elbow drop.

Fatu attempts to interfere, but Knight fights him off before looking for the BFT.

The distraction allows Jey to strike.

SPEAR!

Jey hooks the leg.

1... 2...

Knight kicks out!

Jey climbs to the top rope, but Knight races up after him and brings him crashing down with a Superplex.

Knight attempts to capitalize, but Jimmy Uso flies in from the opposite corner with an Uso Splash.

Solo immediately levels Jimmy with a Samoan Spike.

Fatu then wipes out Solo.

The Samoan Werewolf turns around and finds himself face-to-face with his old independent wrestling rival, Royce Keys.

Keys rocks Fatu with a massive slam, and the two powerhouses spill to the floor, exchanging heavy blows around ringside before eventually crashing through the barricade.

Chaos has completely taken over.

Back inside the ring, Jey drills Knight with another Spear, setting Jimmy up for another Uso Splash.

Jimmy connects and makes the cover.

1... 2...

Knight kicks out!

The Usos can't believe it and question the referee's count.

Jimmy tags Jey back into the match.

The brothers signal for the 1D.

But Solo Sikoa sneaks into the ring.

SAMOAN SPIKE!

Solo catches Jimmy from behind, creating the opening Knight desperately needs.

Jey turns around.

BFT!

Knight plants Jey with the Blunt Force Trauma, hooks the leg and gets the three-count.

Winners: LA Knight, Royce Keys & Solo Sikoa

Following the bell, LA Knight embraces Solo Sikoa, receiving another huge reaction from the Minneapolis crowd.

WWE then immediately shifts gears with a trailer for Gears of War: E-Day, accompanied by Metallica's “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”

A pretty fitting soundtrack after that absolute war.

Here’s the next section polished into the same professional WWE live-results format, while keeping the key match history, commentary notes, and finish.

Singles Match

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

History is made at SummerSlam as Nick Aldis competes in his first official WWE match.

While Aldis is hardly a rookie, this marks his first official WWE bout after spending years establishing himself around the world. His previous match came nearly three years ago, when he suffered a loss to TNA's Eric Young. Interestingly, Young also ended Aldis' lone TNA World Championship reign years earlier.

At 6:57 p.m. ET, Gunther makes his way to the ring first.

Michael Cole points out that The Ring General has another career in his sights, this time, the career of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Aldis makes his entrance one minute later, receiving a strong reaction from the Minneapolis crowd.

The atmosphere gets even better as Oasis plays throughout the stadium, with Cole and Wade Barrett clearly enjoying the moment. The fans give Aldis a genuinely warm reception for his WWE in-ring debut.

Gunther steps outside the ring to jaw with his opponent before finally entering.

The referee calls for the bell at 7:01 p.m. ET.

The two competitors begin with a traditional lockup, exchanging holds and counters as they feel each other out.

The pace is deliberate early on, allowing Cole and Barrett to fill viewers in on some interesting history. Among the more surprising revelations: Barrett's first professional match was against Aldis.

Gunther gradually takes control of the contest, repeatedly stepping outside the ring to taunt Aldis before returning to the action.

After the referee forces a clean break in the corner, Gunther sneaks in a vicious knife-edge chop to Aldis' chest.

The shot only fires up the SmackDown General Manager.

Aldis responds with a flurry of strikes.

Gunther attempts to stop the momentum with a crossbody, but Aldis catches him in mid-air and delivers a beautiful Delayed Vertical Suplex.

Aldis immediately looks to apply the King's Lynn Cloverleaf, but Gunther escapes and sends Aldis tumbling to the floor.

Gunther follows him outside and drives Aldis face-first into the ring post.

The Ring General then turns his attention toward WWE Hall of Famer Mickie James, Aldis' wife, and their son sitting at ringside.

Gunther takes a moment to jaw with the family before returning to the ring.

Back inside, Gunther resumes his assault, repeatedly chopping Aldis across the chest.

Commentary once again emphasizes the remarkable circumstances surrounding Aldis' return, with the SmackDown General Manager competing in his first match in nearly three years.

Aldis finally ducks another chop and fires back with several strikes of his own.

Gunther immediately shuts down the comeback by sending Aldis crashing into opposite corners with two brutal Irish Whips.

Aldis refuses to stay down.

He mounts another comeback, stringing together a series of attacks as the Minneapolis crowd rises to its feet.

Once again, Gunther cuts him off with a thunderous strike.

The Ring General climbs to the top rope, but Aldis recovers and races up after him.

SUPERPLEX!

Aldis brings Gunther crashing down from the turnbuckles.

The referee checks on both men as the Minneapolis crowd erupts with:

“YOU STILL GOT IT!”

Both competitors eventually return to their feet and begin trading bombs in the center of the ring.

Aldis fires off heavy right hands.

Gunther responds with his trademark chops.

Aldis wins the exchange with a huge Clothesline, following it with a running Powerslam reminiscent of the legendary British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith.

Aldis climbs to the top rope and launches himself toward Gunther, but The Ring General moves out of the way.

Gunther immediately charges forward looking for a Big Boot.

Aldis sidesteps.

POWERSLAM DRIVER!

Aldis follows up by climbing the ropes again and this time connects with a Diving Elbow Drop.

The Minneapolis crowd is firmly behind the SmackDown General Manager.

Aldis senses his opportunity and begins battling Gunther into position.

KING'S LYNN CLOVERLEAF!

Aldis locks in the submission.

Gunther desperately crawls toward the ropes.

Aldis drags him back toward the center of the ring.

Gunther fights again.

Eventually, The Ring General reaches the bottom rope at 7:11 p.m. ET, forcing the referee to order the break.

Aldis takes a moment to regroup before attempting a Scoop Slam.

Gunther slips free.

Aldis crashes into the turnbuckles.

Gunther immediately pounces.

SLEEPER HOLD!

Aldis manages to escape and briefly applies a sleeper of his own.

Gunther powers out.

POWERBOMB!

Rather than going for the cover, Gunther immediately reapplies the Sleeper Hold.

Aldis refuses to surrender.

The SmackDown General Manager fights from his knees back to his feet, desperately trying to escape while Gunther keeps the hold locked in.

Gunther refuses to release him.

The Ring General drags Aldis back down to the canvas.

Aldis continues fighting.

But there is nowhere left to go.

The SmackDown General Manager finally succumbs to the Sleeper.

The referee calls for the bell at 7:12 p.m. ET.

Winner: Gunther

Time: 11 minutes

Gunther defeats Nick Aldis in Aldis' official WWE in-ring debut, surviving a spirited comeback and ultimately forcing the SmackDown General Manager to submit to the Sleeper Hold.

Despite the loss, Aldis earns a tremendous reaction from the Minneapolis crowd after showing that, after nearly three years away from competition, he can still go.

Here’s the next section rewritten in the same polished WWE live-results/news report style, including the post-match betrayal.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

The Bella Twins & Paige vs. Fatal Influence

After some promotion for Club WWE and a few commercial breaks, it's finally time for the next SummerSlam match.

Paige and The Bella Twins make their way to the ring first at 7:22 p.m. ET, wearing coordinated gear featuring elements inspired by each of their teammates' looks.

They're followed by Fatal Influence, with Jacy Jayne joining WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley.

Commentary reminds viewers that this is Nikki Bella's first match in several months after recovering from an ankle sprain.

The referee calls for the opening bell at 7:26 p.m. ET.

Brie Bella and Fallon Henley start things off.

Henley immediately catches Brie with a big right hand before the two women engage in a quick exchange.

Brie answers with her trademark “Yes!” Kicks, paying tribute to her husband, Bryan Danielson, and his iconic offense.

The action quickly spills toward the floor, where Fatal Influence briefly brawls with Nikki and Paige.

The distraction allows Lainey Reid to pull Brie off the turnbuckles while the referee isn't looking.

Reid then places Brie's face against the steel ring steps and stomps down on the back of her head.

The official sees nothing.

Jacy Jayne tags into the match and immediately goes after Brie.

“Out with the old, in with the new, baby!” Jayne shouts as the Minneapolis crowd rains down boos.

Jayne rolls Brie back inside, follows her in and connects with a Senton for a quick two-count.

Fatal Influence begins working methodically from there.

Jayne brings Brie back toward the corner, allowing the trio to utilize quick tags and keep Brie isolated from her teammates.

The strategy works.

Brie struggles to reach Nikki and Paige as Fatal Influence continues cutting off the ring.

Nikki Bella Gets the Hot Tag

At approximately 7:30 p.m. ET, Nikki finally gets the tag.

The WWE Hall of Famer immediately storms into the match and begins cleaning house.

Nikki eventually focuses her attention on Lainey Reid and looks for the Rack Attack 2.0.

Reid slips free.

The Women's Tag Team Champion quickly rolls Nikki up.

1... 2...

Nikki kicks out!

Nikki tries for the Rack Attack 2.0 again, but Fallon Henley reaches into the ring and grabs Reid's foot, preventing the move.

Paige immediately attacks Henley.

Jacy Jayne joins the chaos, sending Paige to the floor before turning toward the Minneapolis crowd and taunting them.

Jayne's celebration doesn't last long.

Sucker punch from Brie!

The Bellas attempt to set up some double-team offense, but Henley grabs Brie by the foot and pulls her out of the ring.

Fatal Influence takes advantage.

The trio begins double-teaming Nikki and covers her.

Paige dives into the ring to break up the pin.

Reid drops Paige.

Brie sends Reid tumbling to the floor.

Brie then cuts off an incoming Jayne, only for Fallon Henley to blindside her from behind.

Henley mockingly performs The Bellas' signature taunt before charging toward Nikki.

The two women collide with simultaneous strikes, leaving both competitors down.

Henley tags in Jayne.

Nikki desperately reaches for her corner and manages to make the tag to Paige.

Paige and Jayne square off.

But Henley creates another distraction.

Jayne capitalizes.

ROLLING ENCORE!

Jayne catches Paige with the maneuver and scores the sudden three-count at 7:34 p.m. ET.

Winners: Fatal Influence

The Bellas Betray Paige!

The Bellas initially appear to celebrate with Paige.

The three women embrace in the center of the ring.

Then everything changes.

Brie Bella attacks Paige!

Brie drives Paige hard into the canvas before Nikki Bella joins in and begins targeting Paige's surgically repaired neck.

Nikki then delivers the Rack Attack 2.0, this time executing the maneuver correctly.

The Minneapolis crowd erupts in boos as the Bellas continue their shocking assault.

Commentary is left questioning the motive behind the betrayal.

Was it jealousy?

Was it envy?

Or perhaps this has something to do with the copy of The Hunger Games that Brie loaned Paige back in 2016 and never got back?

For now, we'll have to wait and see.

Whatever the reason, one thing is clear:

The Bella Twins have turned on Paige.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

The biggest match of SummerSlam Night One is finally here.

At 7:46 p.m. ET, challenger Cody Rhodes begins his entrance in an unexpected fashion.

What initially appears to be a trailer for the upcoming Street Fighter movie begins playing on the video screens, featuring Rhodes alongside several members of the film's cast.

The presentation then transitions into a classic Street Fighter II-style character select screen.

“Outfit 2” is selected.

The scene cuts back to the arena, where Cody slowly rises from beneath the stage.

For a moment, the Minneapolis crowd seems unsure what exactly is happening.

Instead of Rhodes' familiar entrance music, a Street Fighter-inspired musical cue plays as The American Nightmare emerges wearing custom ring gear based on Guile, complete with a metallic helmet featuring the character's trademark flat-top hairstyle.

Once Cody's actual entrance music finally hits, the crowd comes alive.

But the reaction gets even louder moments later.

CM Punk Arrives

At 7:50 p.m. ET, the broadcast cuts backstage to CM Punk walking out of his locker room.

The feed switches back to the arena.

No music.

Then the camera cuts backstage again, showing Punk making his way down the final hallway toward Gorilla position.

Punk steps through the curtain.

His music hits.

The Minneapolis crowd erupts.

Before the opening bell, WWE gets in one more promotional plug for Street Fighter, which hits theaters October 16.

Michael Cole then reminds viewers that this is the first one-on-one meeting between Punk and Rhodes in 18 years.

The referee calls for the bell at 7:56 p.m. ET.

Punk and Rhodes Throw Down

The mutual respect between the two competitors doesn't last long.

Punk plants both hands into Rhodes' chest with a pair of stiff slaps.

Cody immediately takes exception.

Rhodes shoves the champion back, and the two briefly exchange blows before slowing things down with a traditional grappling sequence.

Rhodes makes his strategy clear early.

Target Punk's neck.

The challenger repeatedly grounds Punk with side headlocks, takedowns and neck cranks, forcing the champion to wrestle Cody's style.

Rhodes maintains control for an extended stretch.

Punk attempts to apply a Rear Armbar, but Cody uses Punk's own momentum against him, sending the champion tumbling to the floor.

As Punk attempts to return to the ring, Cody catches him with a knee to the face before following with a diving attack to the outside.

Rhodes repeatedly rolls in and out of the ring, resetting the referee's count and taking advantage of Punk's position as champion.

Cody then sends Punk crashing into the timekeeper's area before once again breaking the count.

Punk Fights Back

At approximately 8:02 p.m. ET, Punk finally begins showing signs of life.

The champion vaults over the barricade and wipes out Rhodes.

Cody retreats into the ring, but Punk follows him.

Punk climbs to the top rope and connects with a diving attack before planting Rhodes with a Snap Suplex.

Punk covers.

1... 2...

Rhodes kicks out.

The Best in the World begins targeting Cody's neck and jaw before attempting an Irish Whip.

Rhodes counters with a Drop-Down Uppercut.

Punk answers with an Enzuigiri.

But Punk lands awkwardly.

Cole and Wade Barrett immediately question whether the champion has injured his knee.

Punk shakes it off long enough to connect with a Running Knee, but when he attempts a Bulldog, Rhodes immediately attacks the compromised leg.

Cody repeatedly kicks and strikes Punk's knee, taking away the champion's base.

Punk eventually attempts to lift Rhodes for the Go to Sleep.

His knee gives out.

Cody sees the opening and ruthlessly attacks the injury.

Kicks.

Stomps.

Holds.

Rhodes spends several minutes systematically breaking down Punk's knee.

Eventually, Punk kicks Cody away as Rhodes attempts another leg submission.

Interestingly, Cody begins favoring his arm.

The challenger has a damaged arm.

The champion has a damaged knee.

Punk's Comeback

Punk fights back to one knee and manages to plant Rhodes with a Powerslam at 8:07 p.m. ET.

The champion climbs toward the top rope, but the injured knee slows him down.

Rhodes recovers and attacks Punk before positioning him on the top turnbuckle.

Cody climbs up after him.

Punk fights back with body shots until Rhodes loses his balance and crashes back toward the canvas.

The Minneapolis crowd rallies behind Punk.

The champion slowly makes his way to the top rope.

DIVING ELBOW DROP!

Punk pays tribute to Randy Savage with the spectacular move.

He hooks the leg.

1... 2...

Rhodes kicks out.

Punk signals for the Go to Sleep.

He gets Cody onto his shoulders.

Rhodes fights free with elbow strikes before connecting with the Cody Cutter.

Cody covers.

Punk kicks out.

Rhodes immediately follows with the Disaster Kick.

Another cover.

Another two-count.

Cody is becoming increasingly frustrated.

Rhodes pulls down Punk's knee pad, exposing the injured joint.

He explodes off the ropes.

SUPER CODY CUTTER!

Another cover.

Another kickout.

Cody can't believe it.

Rhodes stands over Punk and signals for Cross Rhodes.

Punk drops down and kicks his injured leg upward, catching Cody directly in the face.

Rhodes immediately transitions into the Figure Four Leglock.

Punk fights through the pain.

The champion manages to power Cody onto his shoulders.

GO TO SLEEP!

But Rhodes somehow grabs Punk's leg as he falls, trips him to the mat and reapplies the Figure Four.

Punk screams in agony.

He's nowhere near the ropes.

The champion digs deep and rolls both men over, reversing the pressure and forcing Cody to release the hold.

Rhodes charges back in.

Punk catches him.

ANACONDA VISE!

Cody desperately reaches for the ropes.

He finally gets there at 8:13 p.m. ET.

The referee forces the break.

The Match Reaches Another Level

Punk begins softening Cody up with kicks to the midsection before unloading with chops and stomps in the corner.

Using his good leg, Punk repeatedly drives his knee into the side of Cody's head against the turnbuckles.

Punk calls for another Go to Sleep.

He lifts Rhodes.

Cody grabs the ropes.

The challenger blocks the maneuver and lifts Punk into an Alabama Slam position.

Cody spins around.

Punk slips free.

ANACONDA VISE!

This time, Punk locks it in directly in the middle of the ring.

Cody uses his legs to crawl toward the ropes.

Eventually, Rhodes reaches them and forces another break.

Punk immediately attempts a quick cover.

Two-count.

Cody catches Punk as he rises.

CROSS RHODES!

Cody covers.

1... 2...

Punk kicks out!

Both men desperately need a breather.

The Minneapolis crowd remains on its feet.

Cody pulls Punk onto the top turnbuckle with the champion facing away from the ring.

Rhodes climbs behind him.

Punk fires back with repeated back elbows.

Cody crashes to the canvas.

Punk then shocks everyone by diving from the top rope with a Moonsault.

Punk covers.

1... 2...

Cody kicks out!

The veteran shows remarkable athleticism despite the compromised knee.

Punk pulls Rhodes back to his feet and drops him with a clothesline.

Another near fall.

Frustrated, Punk slaps Cody across the face three times.

He looks for the Go to Sleep.

Cody escapes the first attempt.

Punk catches him on the second.

GO TO SLEEP!

Punk covers.

1... 2...

RHODES KICKS OUT!

Cody rolls to the outside to recover.

Punk refuses to allow it.

The champion follows him out and repeatedly bounces Cody's head off the Spanish announce table before beginning to dismantle the table itself.

Punk climbs onto the table.

Rhodes sweeps his legs out.

Cody looks for Cross Rhodes.

Punk escapes and counters with another Go to Sleep attempt.

Rhodes slips free again.

STEEL RING STEPS!

Cody drives Punk into the steps before wisely breaking the referee's count by rolling into the ring and back out.

After all the work destroying the English announce table, Rhodes surprisingly sends Punk back inside.

It immediately backfires.

GO TO SLEEP!

Punk catches Cody flush.

He covers.

Rhodes barely reaches the bottom rope.

The match spills outside again.

Punk positions Cody on the main commentary table before climbing back into the ring.

The champion climbs the turnbuckles.

Punk launches himself.

Cody moves.

Punk crashes through the announce table knee-first.

A disastrous landing for the champion.

Rhodes slowly pulls himself out of the wreckage and drags Punk back into the ring.

The champion is barely moving.

Cody takes a moment to recover before returning inside.

The Final Sequence

Punk slowly begins to stir, immediately checking his injured knee.

He struggles to his feet.

Rhodes charges.

CODY CUTTER!

Punk sidesteps.

Cody accidentally wipes out referee Charles Robinson.

Punk takes advantage.

He lifts Rhodes onto his shoulders.

GO TO SLEEP!

But Punk's damaged knee gives out.

Cody capitalizes.

CROSS RHODES!

Punk wisely rolls to the outside, preventing Cody from immediately making the cover.

Then, at 8:25 p.m. ET...

The crowd erupts.

RANDY ORTON!

The Viper emerges from the crowd to a thunderous ovation.

Orton hasn't been seen since WrestleMania.

He slides into the ring.

Rhodes turns around.

RKO!

Orton drops Cody with a sudden RKO before immediately disappearing back into the crowd.

Punk, recovering on the opposite side of the ring, has absolutely no idea what just happened.

The champion crawls back inside.

Rhodes slowly regains his footing.

Punk gets there first.

This time, the champion successfully hoists Cody onto his shoulders.

GO TO SLEEP!

Punk connects.

Charles Robinson, still recovering from the earlier collision, slowly crawls into position.

ONE!

TWO!

THREE!

Winner AND STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: CM Punk

Time: 29 minutes

CM Punk survives an absolute war with Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The champion's injured knee nearly costs him the match multiple times, but Punk refuses to quit and ultimately connects with the Go to Sleep to secure the victory.

The shocking appearance by Randy Orton adds another layer to an already chaotic finish, leaving major questions about why The Viper targeted Rhodes and what comes next for both men.

CM Punk remains champion.

Hell in a Cell Match , Night One Main Event

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar III

The Hell in a Cell structure begins lowering over the ring at 8:31 p.m. ET, signaling that SummerSlam Night One is heading toward its brutal conclusion.

After several video packages and advertisements, it's time for the main event.

Grab the snacks, grab the drinks, and get comfortable.

We're about to witness a clash of two absolute titans.

At 8:41 p.m. ET, “The Ruler” Oba Femi makes his way to the ring.

The Minneapolis crowd gives Femi a tremendous reception as he confidently walks toward the Cell for his third encounter with Brock Lesnar.

Michael Cole notes that this is Femi's first-ever Hell in a Cell match, while also mentioning that Oba's family is watching live from Nigeria, where it's already approximately 2 a.m.

Femi takes a moment after his entrance music fades to absorb the chants from the Minneapolis crowd.

Then comes The Beast.

At 8:46 p.m. ET, Brock Lesnar makes what could potentially be his final SummerSlam entrance.

Accompanied by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, Lesnar marches toward the ring for his 10th SummerSlam appearance.

The Beast looks as focused and intimidating as ever.

Interestingly, the Hell in a Cell structure still hasn't been completely lowered.

WWE takes care of that next.

The official introductions follow, with Heyman handling Lesnar's introduction and receiving a massive ovation from the crowd.

The Cell is finally locked into place.

The Beast and The Ruler are sealed inside.

The referee calls for the opening bell at 8:51 p.m. ET.

SummerSlam Night One's main event is officially underway.

Femi and Lesnar collide in the center of the ring.

The Ruler immediately takes control.

Femi rocks Lesnar with a thunderous Uppercut before unloading with a barrage of heavy right hands, backing The Beast into the corner.

Femi then launches Lesnar into the turnbuckles.

The pace is absolutely blistering.

But Lesnar quickly reminds everyone why he's one of the most feared competitors in WWE history.

GERMAN SUPLEX!

Another!

And another!

Three consecutive German Suplexes from The Beast.

Lesnar pauses to admire his handiwork.

It's a costly mistake.

Femi immediately springs back to his feet and resumes the assault.

The Ruler refuses to surrender the initiative.

Eventually, Lesnar regroups and turns the momentum around.

The Beast retrieves the steel ring steps and begins using them as a battering ram.

Lesnar repeatedly drives the unforgiving steel into Femi's skull.

One shot.

Two.

Three.

Every impact echoes throughout U.S. Bank Stadium.

Femi absorbs the punishment.

Lesnar follows with another German Suplex.

Suplex City, population four.

Michael Cole points out the numerous welts beginning to form across Lesnar's arms and back, evidence that both men are already paying a heavy physical price.

Lesnar isn't finished.

A fifth German Suplex sends Femi crashing to the canvas.

With The Ruler grounded, Lesnar goes searching for more weapons, alternating between the steel steps and a steel chair.

Another suplex leaves Femi sprawled out.

Lesnar deliberately slows the pace, surveying the battlefield and deciding which piece of weaponry to use next.

The battle eventually spills outside.

The two heavyweights turn ringside into a war zone.

They repeatedly hurl each other into the ring apron, the steel structure surrounding them and the ring steps.

Neither man gives an inch.

Lesnar is temporarily grounded.

Femi reaches underneath the ring.

The Minneapolis crowd erupts.

TABLE!

The Ruler pulls one out and props it upright in the corner.

Femi grabs Lesnar.

BOOM!

The Beast crashes through the table and directly into the steel wall of the Cell.

The opening portion of the battle belongs to Femi.

But this war is far from over.

The Ruler absorbs Lesnar's punishment before mounting a comeback of his own.

Femi begins firing off suplexes, swinging the momentum back in his favor.

The Ruler muscles Lesnar onto his shoulders.

FALL FROM GRACE!

Femi hooks the leg.

1... 2...

Lesnar kicks out at 9:00 p.m. ET!

The Beast survives.

Lesnar immediately gets back to his feet.

F5!

Another!

F5!

A third F5 leaves Femi motionless on the canvas.

Lesnar covers.

1... 2...

FEMI KICKS OUT!

The Minneapolis crowd explodes.

Commentary recalls that it took seven F5s to finally put Femi away the last time these two met.

Clearly, The Beast realizes that brute force alone isn't going to be enough tonight.

Lesnar changes his strategy.

He begins tearing apart the ring.

The Beast rips up the canvas and removes the protective padding underneath, exposing the wooden boards beneath.

The Minneapolis crowd roars.

Lesnar signals that he's ready to end the war.

Femi slowly begins to rise.

Lesnar stalks him.

The Beast hoists Femi onto his shoulders for another F5.

But Lesnar changes course.

TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER!

Lesnar drives Femi head-first into the exposed wooden boards at 9:03 p.m. ET.

Lesnar covers.

1... 2...

OBA FEMI KICKS OUT!

The arena erupts.

Lesnar is stunned.

Michael Cole is nearly speechless.

Even Paul Heyman can't believe what he has witnessed.

The Beast snaps.

Lesnar grabs a steel chair and swings with everything he's got.

Femi answers.

BOOM!

The Ruler punches the chair out of Lesnar's hands.

The crowd explodes.

Femi doesn't hesitate.

He scoops Lesnar onto his shoulders one final time.

FALL FROM GRACE!

Femi covers.

1... 2... 3!

Winner: Oba Femi

Time: 13 minutes

Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar in Hell in a Cell.

The Ruler survives three F5s, a Tombstone Piledriver onto exposed wooden boards and an absolutely brutal battle inside the Cell to defeat The Beast.

Oba Femi remains in the ring, soaking in the adoration of the Minneapolis crowd.

Then something unexpected happens.

Brock Lesnar enters the ring.

The Beast removes his gloves and drops them to the canvas.

He walks toward Femi.

Lesnar extends his hand.

Then pulls Femi into a hug.

The crowd erupts.

The moment feels unmistakable.

The torch has been passed.

Lesnar grabs a microphone.

“Minnesota!”

The crowd responds.

Lesnar then directs his attention toward Femi.

He congratulates The Ruler and tells the crowd that Oba Femi is the future of WWE, while referring to himself as the past.

Lesnar raises Femi's arm high into the air.

The message is clear.

The Beast has officially anointed The Ruler as WWE's next dominant force.

Michael Cole puts it simply: Oba Femi could be the next Brock Lesnar.

Or perhaps more appropriately...

He is the first Oba Femi.

Lesnar exits the ring as Femi continues celebrating his monumental victory.

The broadcast fades to black.

That's a wrap on SummerSlam Night One!

Oba Femi closes out the opening night by defeating Brock Lesnar in a brutal Hell in a Cell battle and receiving a symbolic passing of the torch from The Beast himself.

We'll see you tomorrow for SummerSlam Sunday!