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CM Punk Hints SummerSlam Title Match Is Now a Street Fight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 01, 2026
CM Punk Hints SummerSlam Title Match Is Now a Street Fight

CM Punk may have revealed a major surprise ahead of tonight's SummerSlam main event.

The Undisputed WWE Champion shared photos to his Instagram Stories on Saturday from inside U.S. Bank Stadium, and the images appear to show chairs labelled for the night's championship bout against Cody Rhodes. Notably, the signage lists the contest as a Street Fight, despite WWE not officially announcing any such stipulation.

As things stand, WWE's official match preview still promotes the encounter as a standard title match. Neither Friday night's episode of SmackDown nor the SummerSlam Kickoff event made any mention of a Street Fight, leaving Punk's social media post as the only indication that plans may have changed.

If the stipulation is confirmed, it would not be unfamiliar territory for Rhodes. At SummerSlam 2025, he defeated John Cena in a Street Fight at MetLife Stadium to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship, making the potential return of the stipulation fitting for another SummerSlam title showdown.

Punk heads into the match as champion after capturing the gold on the July 6 edition of Raw in Chicago. Originally, Rhodes was set to challenge Sami Zayn in a rematch after dropping the championship at Night of Champions. However, Gunther assaulted Rhodes backstage before the show, forcing him out of the match. Punk stepped in as the replacement challenger and defeated Zayn, ending his title reign after just nine days.

The rivalry between Punk and Rhodes has intensified in recent weeks. Triple H officially announced the championship match during the SummerSlam Kickoff event at Fanatics Fest on July 19 after the pair brawled backstage at Saturday Night's Main Event, footage that WWE later removed from its social media channels. Their hostility continued on the final SmackDown before SummerSlam, where another physical confrontation broke out.

The Undisputed WWE Championship match is scheduled to headline Night One of SummerSlam from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, with the event beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

 

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