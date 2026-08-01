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Jacques Rougeau Shares Tribute Video Rejected by AEW for Redemption Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 01, 2026
Jacques Rougeau Shares Tribute Video Rejected by AEW for Redemption Event

Jacques Rougeau has publicly released the tribute video that was originally intended to air during AEW Redemption in Montreal but was ultimately left off the show.

Ahead of last Sunday's event, AEW's pre-show honored four generations of the legendary Rougeau wrestling family, with both Jacques and Raymond Rougeau present. While Raymond was warmly welcomed by the hometown crowd, Jacques was met with boos during the segment.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jacques had informed AEW that he would create a special tribute package for the occasion. However, the finished video reportedly included AI-generated footage along with clips that AEW did not have the legal rights to broadcast. As a result, the company opted not to air it during the event.

The report noted that the decision frustrated Jacques, who allegedly reacted angrily backstage before an AEW official warned him that he could be removed from the venue if the situation escalated.

Following the event, Jacques uploaded the complete tribute video to his official Facebook page, allowing fans to view the project in full. Throughout portions of the video, a notice appears in the top right corner explaining that AI technology was used to generate moving images from original still photographs.

Fans interested in watching the tribute can now find the full video on Jacques Rougeau's Facebook page, where it has been made available in its entirety.

 

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