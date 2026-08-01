Thunder Rosa Wins First CMLL Championship With Mexican National Women's Title Victory

Thunder Rosa added another major accomplishment to her decorated career by capturing her first championship in CMLL on Friday night.

Competing at CMLL Viernes Espectacular on July 31, Rosa defeated India Sioux to become the new Mexican National Women's Champion. She sealed the victory after connecting with her devastating Fire Thunder Driver, bringing Sioux's lengthy title reign to an end.

The opportunity came after Rosa earned a championship match by surviving a crowded elimination contest at CMLL's July 19 event. She outlasted Reyna Isis, Keyra, Garra Negra, Sanely, Skadi, Hera and Olympi to secure her place as the number one contender.

India Sioux's championship run lasted an impressive 511 days, during which she successfully defended the title twice before falling to Rosa.

The victory marks Thunder Rosa's first title since joining CMLL. Already a former AEW Women's Champion, Rosa currently works under a dual agreement with both AEW and CMLL, adding another prestigious championship to her résumé.