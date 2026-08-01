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Jeff Cobb Opens Up About WWE Exit and Creative Frustrations

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 01, 2026
Jeff Cobb Opens Up About WWE Exit and Creative Frustrations

Jeff Cobb may have only spent a brief period in WWE, but the powerhouse says he has no regrets about taking the opportunity, even if it did not unfold the way he had envisioned.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo during WrestleCon in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Cobb opened up about his time with WWE and admitted that joining the company had been a lifelong ambition after growing up watching the World Wrestling Federation.

"So, I was like, 'that's what I got to do.' So, you know, that's my dream job," Cobb said.

While he acknowledged that reality did not quite match his expectations, he remains grateful for the experience.

"And it's not everything that I thought it would be, but who am I to complain? It's not my company. But being able to say I was sought after, saying no to them four times and then saying yes on the fifth, it's a cool little notch on my belt to say that."

Although his stint with WWE lasted less than a year, Cobb said he still looks back on it positively despite believing things could have been handled differently.

"I had a fun time while I was there," he explained. "Could things have gone in a better direction? Of course. But my time there, my experiences, I'll always cherish it."

One creative decision that stood out for Cobb was being asked to wrestle wearing facepaint, something he admitted caught him completely off guard.

"When they said 'switch to facepaint,' I was like, did you guys watch the product?" he said. "I didn't paint my face in New Japan, but I'll try. So I tried to make chicken salad out of chicken poop. So I did my best with it."

Cobb also revealed that using facepaint created unexpected physical discomfort, making it one of the least enjoyable parts of his WWE experience.

"Wrestling in facepaint was really hard," he continued. "It hurt taking it off. My skin was so bad. It was horrible."

Despite the challenges and creative frustrations, Cobb made it clear he values the opportunity to have competed in WWE and considers it an important chapter in his wrestling career.

 

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