Avery Styles Pays Tribute to AJ Styles in Winning GCW Debut

Avery Styles continued his early wrestling career with an impressive victory in his Game Changer Wrestling debut on Friday night, defeating Alex Lev at The Top Play inside the Admiral Theater in Omaha, Nebraska.

The 19 year old, who is the son of former WWE Champion AJ Styles, earned the win using the Spiral Tap, the iconic finishing move that helped make his father a star during his TNA years before it was gradually phased out later in his career.

Styles also embraced his family legacy during his entrance, walking to the ring with "Demi Gods," the entrance theme AJ Styles famously used before joining WWE.

Throughout the match, Avery showcased several moves inspired by his father, including a shooting star press from the apron, a sliding elbow strike, and a reverse DDT, giving fans plenty of reminders of the former world champion's signature style while adding his own energy to the performance.

Following the victory, Marcus Mathers confronted Styles, setting the stage for their scheduled showdown at GCW Rude Awakening tonight at First Avenue in Minneapolis. The bout marks Avery's second GCW appearance after the promotion announced his debut dates on July 9. Both events are available to stream on TrillerTV+.

Friday's match came just five weeks after Avery made his professional wrestling debut. He first stepped into the ring on June 26 for Squared Circle Action in Royston, Georgia, where he defeated Ashton Martin with AJ Styles watching from ringside.

Although AJ Styles retired from active competition earlier this year after falling to Gunther at the Royal Rumble, he has previously stated that he has not completely closed the door on making another in ring return.