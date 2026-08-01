WWE SummerSlam 2026 Starts Tonight: Full Card, Match Order and How to Watch
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 01, 2026
WWE's biggest event of the summer arrives tonight as SummerSlam 2026 kicks off from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, marking the second consecutive year that the premium live event will span two nights.
With championship clashes, personal rivalries, and career defining matches on the card, SummerSlam is once again positioned as WWE's second biggest event of the year behind WrestleMania.
Night One is headlined by CM Punk defending the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, while Roman Reigns will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Seth Rollins in the anticipated main event of Night Two.
SummerSlam 2026
Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Dates: Tonight, Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET
Watch: ESPN Unlimited
Night One
Hell in a Cell: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi
The Bella Twins & Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)
Gunther vs. Nick Aldis
The Bloodline (The Usos & Jacob Fatu) vs. LA Knight, Royce Keys & Solo Sikoa
WWE Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY
WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
Night Two
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable
WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin
Human Monies on a Pole Match: Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio
WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor
Five Way Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Giulia or Lash Legend
World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins
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