WWE SummerSlam 2026 Starts Tonight: Full Card, Match Order and How to Watch

WWE's biggest event of the summer arrives tonight as SummerSlam 2026 kicks off from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, marking the second consecutive year that the premium live event will span two nights.

With championship clashes, personal rivalries, and career defining matches on the card, SummerSlam is once again positioned as WWE's second biggest event of the year behind WrestleMania.

Night One is headlined by CM Punk defending the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, while Roman Reigns will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Seth Rollins in the anticipated main event of Night Two.

SummerSlam 2026





Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Dates: Tonight, Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN Unlimited





Night One

Hell in a Cell: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

The Bella Twins & Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

The Bloodline (The Usos & Jacob Fatu) vs. LA Knight, Royce Keys & Solo Sikoa

WWE Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes





Night Two