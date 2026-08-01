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WWE SummerSlam 2026 Starts Tonight: Full Card, Match Order and How to Watch

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 01, 2026
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Starts Tonight: Full Card, Match Order and How to Watch

WWE's biggest event of the summer arrives tonight as SummerSlam 2026 kicks off from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, marking the second consecutive year that the premium live event will span two nights.

With championship clashes, personal rivalries, and career defining matches on the card, SummerSlam is once again positioned as WWE's second biggest event of the year behind WrestleMania.

Night One is headlined by CM Punk defending the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, while Roman Reigns will put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Seth Rollins in the anticipated main event of Night Two.

SummerSlam 2026

  • Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Dates: Tonight, Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2
  • Start Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Watch: ESPN Unlimited

Night One

  • Hell in a Cell: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi
  • The Bella Twins & Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)
  • Gunther vs. Nick Aldis
  • The Bloodline (The Usos & Jacob Fatu) vs. LA Knight, Royce Keys & Solo Sikoa
  • WWE Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY
  • WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Night Two

  • WWE Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable
  • WWE United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin
  • Human Monies on a Pole Match: Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio
  • WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor
  • Five Way Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Giulia or Lash Legend
  • World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

 

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