Rey Fenix Retains AAA Cruiserweight Championship After Chaos on WWE SmackDown

Rey Fenix successfully defended the AAA Cruiserweight Championship on the final episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam, overcoming JD McDonagh in a match filled with outside interference and unexpected distractions.

McDonagh entered the bout with Dominik Mysterio in his corner, and it did not take long for Mysterio to make his presence felt. After Fenix used his trademark aerial offense to send McDonagh crashing to the floor, the challenger regrouped with Mysterio before climbing back into the ring.

As the action continued, Mysterio repeatedly looked for ways to tip the scales in McDonagh's favor. He tripped Fenix during one exchange and later landed a cheap shot while the referee's attention was diverted by McDonagh.

McDonagh nearly captured the championship after connecting with a spectacular Spanish Fly, but Fenix showed his resilience by kicking out just before the three count.

The turning point came when Mysterio attempted another distraction as Fenix climbed to the top rope. Instead of falling for it, the referee had seen enough and ejected Mysterio from ringside. Moments later, Danhausen appeared alongside a group of Minihausens, who chased Mysterio through the arena and into the backstage area.

With the outside interference finally removed, Fenix capitalized by hitting the Mexican Muscle Buster to score the decisive pinfall.

The victory marked Fenix's fifth successful AAA Cruiserweight Championship defense in just 63 days, continuing his impressive reign.