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Lash Legend Punches Her Ticket to WWE SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 31, 2026
Lash Legend Punches Her Ticket to WWE SummerSlam

Lash Legend is officially heading to WWE SummerSlam after picking up a huge victory on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the July 31 edition of SmackDown, Legend faced Giulia in an Interim WWE Women's Championship qualifying match, with the winner earning a place in the upcoming ladder match at SummerSlam.

Legend sealed the win after connecting with her devastating Lash Extension, scoring the pinfall over Giulia and securing her spot in the high stakes championship bout.

With the victory, Lash Legend joins Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, and Jade Cargill in the Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match at WWE SummerSlam.

 

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