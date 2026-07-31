The MFT Leave Both Tag Team Champions Laid Out On SmackDown

What was meant to be a blockbuster title versus title showdown on SmackDown descended into complete chaos before a winner could be crowned.

AAA Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders collided with WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R Truth in a match with both championships on the line. However, the contest came to an abrupt end when The MFT stormed the ring, forcing the referee to call for a disqualification.

Making the moment even more memorable was the appearance of WWE legend Haku, who led the group to the ring alongside his sons, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga. After dismantling both teams, Tama and Talla stood tall holding the WWE and AAA Tag Team Championships while Haku proudly posed beside them.

Earlier in the broadcast, Haku featured in a backstage vignette with his sons, delivering a simple but powerful message by reminding them never to forget who they are before their destructive arrival later in the night.



The championship clash had been building for weeks after The Viking Raiders challenged Priest and R Truth to a winner take all match. Priest accepted the challenge, although WWE only officially confirmed the contest in the hours leading up to SmackDown, revealing that both the WWE and AAA Tag Team Championships would be at stake.

The Viking Raiders have been AAA Tag Team Champions for 62 days after defeating Pagano and Psycho Clown at AAA Noche de los Grandes in May. Meanwhile, Damian Priest and R Truth captured the WWE Tag Team Championships in March by defeating Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on SmackDown.

With The MFT now making their presence felt in dominant fashion, the future of both tag team divisions has suddenly become far more unpredictable.