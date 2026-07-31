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Haku Makes Surprise Appearance With The MFT on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 31, 2026
Haku Makes Surprise Appearance With The MFT on WWE SmackDown

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam featured a notable appearance from wrestling legend Haku, who was shown alongside Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga during a backstage vignette involving The MFT.

Widely regarded as one of the toughest and most respected figures in professional wrestling history, Haku is a key member of the famous Tongan wrestling family and has long-standing ties to the legendary Anoaʻi dynasty.

Later in the night, Damian Priest and R-Truth defended against The War Raiders in a title vs. title showdown. However, the contest came to an abrupt end after it was ruled a disqualification.

The chaos did not stop there. Following the match, The MFT stormed the ring and launched a brutal assault on both teams, with Haku making his presence felt as he stood alongside the group during the post match beatdown.

 

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