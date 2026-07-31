Nick Aldis Makes Gunther Tap Out... Almost, Ahead of WWE SummerSlam

The road to WWE SummerSlam reached a boiling point on the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown, as Nick Aldis finally got some payback against Gunther in a wild brawl that left fans talking.

With their first ever singles showdown set for SummerSlam, emotions spilled over after Gunther interrupted the opening segment and took aim at Aldis. The Ring General mocked the SmackDown General Manager, branding him a failed wrestler who was envious of his success, adding even more fuel to their already bitter rivalry.

Chaos quickly erupted after Gunther laid out both Finn Balor and Sami Zayn, prompting Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and a team of security guards to intervene. Moments later, Aldis charged to the ring and immediately went after Gunther, with the two exchanging heavy strikes.

Gunther looked to finish things with a powerbomb, but Aldis reversed the attempt and stunned the crowd by locking in his trademark Kingsclere Cloverleaf. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion had Gunther trapped in the submission, forcing officials, security, and Pearce to rush into the ring to break things up.

Although Gunther managed to escape before any tap out and responded with a huge boot to Aldis, the message had already been sent. For one of the few times in WWE, The Ring General found himself on the defensive and in genuine danger inside a submission hold.

The confrontation also served as revenge for Aldis after Gunther previously choked him unconscious and drove him through a table during their contract signing. Their issues escalated further when Aldis denied Gunther a future world title opportunity, keeping him out of the SummerSlam main event picture.

Now, the two are set to finally settle their rivalry at WWE SummerSlam in Minneapolis. Under the match stipulation, Aldis will temporarily step away from his role as SmackDown General Manager, with Adam Pearce taking over brand duties for the duration of the event.