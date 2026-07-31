Nikki Bella Reveals Final WWE Goal As Brie Bella Eyes Brutal Dream Match

The Bella Twins have already built Hall of Fame worthy careers, but nearly two decades after making their WWE debut in 2008, Nikki and Brie Bella believe there is still unfinished business.

Speaking on Unseen with Joey Karni, the sisters reflected on what they still hope to achieve before eventually calling time on their in ring careers.

Nikki admitted the duo once had their sights set on winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, but realized there is one important milestone they have yet to accomplish.

"We used to say tag titles and now we already won one."

Brie quickly reminded her sister that they have never actually held the championships together as a team.

"That's true, we haven't as the Bella Twins yet," Nikki said. "I think that would still be something iconic to do."

Nikki also revealed she would love one more run as a singles champion before hanging up her boots.

"I would love to win one more championship. Whether that's twins together or solo, I would love to have one last true championship run where I just get to be that bad bitch and cause a lot of chaos and something for me."

Brie, meanwhile, has her sights set on checking off some major career firsts. Despite everything she has accomplished in WWE, she has never competed in several of the company's most physically demanding match types.

"I've never been in a ladder match. Never been in Hell in a Cell. And I am a tough little cookie. So I'm like, 'Get me in there.' I'm not afraid. I want to do something physical."

The Bella Twins will return to action this weekend at SummerSlam, where they will team with Paige to face Fatal Influence in a six woman tag team match on Saturday night.