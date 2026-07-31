Former WWE Stars Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Welcome First Child

Former WWE stars Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli have officially welcomed their first child together.

Rather than sharing a traditional birth announcement, Rose, whose real name is Amanda Saccomanno, revealed the news with a heartfelt TikTok showing her holding their newborn while reflecting on the early days of motherhood.

Rose also praised her husband for his support during the postpartum period, writing:

"One day you'll be freshly postpartum & it's really going to matter who you married… @SabatinoP24 how did I get so lucky?"

She later followed up on Instagram with another emotional clip of Sabbatelli carrying their baby, captioning it:

"Our most beautiful chapter begins 🤍✨"

The video included the touching message:

"After nine long months, it was finally Daddy's turn to carry you."

The couple only recently confirmed they were expecting after keeping the pregnancy private for several months. Their announcement earlier this month described the news as an unexpected but joyful new chapter.

For Rose, motherhood marks another milestone following her WWE departure in late 2022 after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Since then, she has focused on her business ventures and building her online presence.

Sabbatelli has also stepped away from wrestling, with his last match taking place in 2020 following his WWE exit.

Congratulations to Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli on the arrival of their first child.