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MGK and Fred Durst Bring Star Power to WWE SummerSlam 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 31, 2026
MGK and Fred Durst Bring Star Power to WWE SummerSlam 2026

WWE has teamed up with two major music stars to add even more buzz to SummerSlam weekend.

Triple H revealed a new promotional video on social media featuring scenes from MGK and Fred Durst's Fix Ur Face music video mixed with footage from this weekend's blockbuster Premium Live Event. The track, which was released on April 21, has officially been selected as the theme song for SummerSlam.

Triple H wrote:

"It all starts tomorrow.

Thanks to @machinegunkelly for adding his sound to @WWE. FIX UR FACE is the official song of #SummerSlam."

Neither artist is a stranger to WWE. Fred Durst's band Limp Bizkit famously provided The Undertaker's iconic "Rollin'" entrance theme during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras, while MGK has appeared at multiple WWE events over the years.

SummerSlam returns this weekend as a two night event for the second consecutive year, taking place on August 1 and 2. The card features several headline matches, including Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins, CM Punk putting the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes, and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis making his long awaited WWE in ring debut against Gunther.

 

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