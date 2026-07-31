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Kurt Angle Marks 30 Years Since Iconic Olympic Gold Medal Win

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 31, 2026
Kurt Angle Marks 30 Years Since Iconic Olympic Gold Medal Win

Thirty years ago today, Kurt Angle achieved the moment that changed his life forever.

On July 31, 1996, Angle famously defeated Iran's Abbas Jadidi to capture the Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling, accomplishing the feat despite competing with what would later become known as "a broken freaking neck."

Marking the 30th anniversary of his unforgettable victory, the WWE Hall of Famer shared a heartfelt message reflecting on his journey and encouraging the next generation of athletes to never stop believing in themselves.

"It’s hard to believe that it’s been three decades since I stood on that podium, proudly winning the Gold Medal against Abbas Jadidi. I grew up a laborer’s son from Dormont Pittsburgh, I never imagined my dreams would ever come true.

This journey has taught me that discipline beats excuses every time. All you need is a dream, and anything is possible. I didn’t just represent my hometown and my college, I proudly wore the colors of the United States of America on my heart, driven by blood, sweat, tears, and even a broken neck.

Looking back, if I had the chance to do it all over again, my answer would always be a resounding LET’S GO!

Here’s to every athlete dreaming big….never give up, keep pushing, and make your dreams a reality! #Happy30YearsOfGold"

Angle's Olympic triumph laid the foundation for one of the greatest professional wrestling careers of all time. He went on to become a multiple time World Champion and Hall of Famer across both WWE and TNA, earning a reputation as one of the most accomplished performers to ever step inside the ring.

His final match came at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, bringing the curtain down on a legendary in ring career after years of physical punishment had taken their toll.

 

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