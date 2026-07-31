Jake "The Snake" Roberts Makes WWE Appearance During SummerSlam Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts was back in the WWE spotlight this weekend, making a special appearance as part of the company's SummerSlam festivities in Minneapolis.

Ahead of the two night premium live event, Roberts took part in Friday's SummerSlam TakeOver fan experience, hosted by WWE in partnership with Fanatics. Fans had the opportunity to meet the legendary superstar during an autograph signing, with WWE also sharing video footage of Roberts interacting with attendees.

The 71 year old will remain in Minneapolis throughout the weekend, where he and his wife, Cheryl, are also scheduled to appear at WrestleCon on both Saturday and Sunday.

The appearance comes shortly after Roberts confirmed that his time with AEW has officially come to an end. Speaking with Bill Apter in an interview that was recorded in May but released earlier this month, Roberts revealed he is no longer with the promotion after being part of the company since its earliest days.

Despite his departure, Roberts had nothing but positive things to say about AEW President Tony Khan.

"He is awesome," Roberts said, describing Khan as "a breath of fresh air."

Although Roberts rarely appeared on AEW television in recent years, he remained under a WWE Legends contract throughout his run with the promotion. The iconic performer was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.