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Tony Khan Accepts Sting's Challenge, Takes Part In ALS Ice Bucket Challenge For Rebel

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 31, 2026
Tony Khan Accepts Sting's Challenge, Takes Part In ALS Ice Bucket Challenge For Rebel

Tony Khan has officially answered Sting's challenge by taking part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, lending his support to AEW's Rebel (Tanea Brooks) and the ongoing effort to raise awareness for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL franchise owned by the Khan family, shared footage of the AEW President completing the challenge on social media while also highlighting AEW's upcoming Rebel Heart fundraising campaign.

As part of that initiative, AEW will host a special edition of Dynamite titled Rebel Heart on September 9 in Athens, Georgia. During the event, the promotion will make donations to both I Am ALS and the Team Gleason Foundation, continuing its efforts to support ALS research and advocacy.

After taking the challenge himself, Khan nominated Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and Jaguars executive Tony Boselli to keep the movement going.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge originally became a worldwide social media phenomenon during the 2010s and has recently seen a resurgence. The renewed campaign has been driven in part by Rebel and NFL great Chris Johnson, who have both used the challenge to raise awareness while battling the disease.

ALS is a progressive neurological condition that affects nerve cells responsible for muscle movement, gradually impacting a person's ability to walk, speak, eat, and breathe. Although Rebel has openly acknowledged that a cure is unlikely to arrive in time to change her own prognosis, she has committed herself to helping future generations by advocating for greater research, awareness, and funding. She has partnered with the patient-led advocacy organization I Am ALS as part of that mission.

Rebel is also expected to appear live during AEW's Rebel Heart edition of Dynamite on September 9, where the company's fundraising efforts will take center stage.

 

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