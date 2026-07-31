WWE SummerSlam 2026 Betting Odds Released Before Two Night Event

With WWE SummerSlam just around the corner, the latest betting odds have been released, giving fans an early look at who sportsbooks believe will leave Minneapolis victorious.
SummerSlam takes place across two nights on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, featuring several championship matches, a Hell in a Cell showdown, and a number of high profile grudge matches.
According to MyBookie, Oba Femi enters his Hell in a Cell clash against Brock Lesnar as one of the biggest favorites on the card, while Gunther is also heavily expected to defeat Nick Aldis. Elsewhere, Chad Gable is favored to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Penta, and Roman Reigns is expected to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.
The full betting odds are listed below:
Hell in a Cell Match
Six Man Tag Team Match
Singles Match
Six Woman Tag Team Match
WWE Women's World Championship
Undisputed WWE Championship
Human Monies on a Pole Match
No. 1 Contender's Match for the WWE Championship
WWE United States Championship
Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match
WWE Intercontinental Championship
WWE World Heavyweight Championship
As always, betting odds are subject to change as SummerSlam approaches and often provide an indication of how bookmakers expect the outcomes to unfold, though they do not necessarily reflect WWE's final creative plans.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Aug. 1st 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Aug. 2nd 2026
Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko
Aug. 5th 2026
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Aug. 8th 2026
Baltimore, Maryland
Aug. 19th 2026
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