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WWE SummerSlam 2026 Betting Odds Released Before Two Night Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 31, 2026
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Betting Odds Released Before Two Night Event

With WWE SummerSlam just around the corner, the latest betting odds have been released, giving fans an early look at who sportsbooks believe will leave Minneapolis victorious.

SummerSlam takes place across two nights on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, featuring several championship matches, a Hell in a Cell showdown, and a number of high profile grudge matches.

According to MyBookie, Oba Femi enters his Hell in a Cell clash against Brock Lesnar as one of the biggest favorites on the card, while Gunther is also heavily expected to defeat Nick Aldis. Elsewhere, Chad Gable is favored to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Penta, and Roman Reigns is expected to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.

The full betting odds are listed below:

Hell in a Cell Match

  • Brock Lesnar (+900) vs. Oba Femi (-2000)

Six Man Tag Team Match

  • LA Knight, Royce Keys & Solo Sikoa (-300) vs. The Usos & Jacob Fatu (+200)

Singles Match

  • Nick Aldis (+600) vs. Gunther (-1500)

Six Woman Tag Team Match

  • Paige & The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Lainey Reid)

WWE Women's World Championship

  • Liv Morgan (c) (-240) vs. IYO SKY (+160)

Undisputed WWE Championship

  • CM Punk (c) (-300) vs. Cody Rhodes (+200)

Human Monies on a Pole Match

  • Danhausen (-700) vs. Dominik Mysterio (+400)

No. 1 Contender's Match for the WWE Championship

  • Finn Balor (+170) vs. Sami Zayn (-250)

WWE United States Championship

  • Trick Williams (c) (-500) vs. Baron Corbin (+300)

Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match

  • Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. TBD

WWE Intercontinental Championship

  • Penta (c) (+500) vs. Chad Gable (-1000)

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

  • Roman Reigns (c) (-1000) vs. Seth Rollins (+500)

As always, betting odds are subject to change as SummerSlam approaches and often provide an indication of how bookmakers expect the outcomes to unfold, though they do not necessarily reflect WWE's final creative plans.

 

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