AEW Hits Major All In Ticket Milestone One Month Before Event

AEW continues to build strong momentum toward All In: London 2026, with the company's biggest event of the year already surpassing a major ticket sales milestone well before bell time.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, 35,253 tickets have already been distributed for the event, with 31 days still remaining before the show takes place. The report also notes that more than 9,000 tickets have been sold since Kenny Omega captured the AEW World Championship from MJF, highlighting the impact of the title change on fan interest.

The current figures make All In: London 2026 AEW's third largest event in company history in both attendance and live gate. The only shows ahead of it remain the first two editions of All In at Wembley Stadium.

The inaugural All In in 2023 attracted 72,265 fans, while the 2024 event drew 46,476. Although this year's show still has ground to make up to reach those numbers, there is still more than a month of ticket sales remaining.

With demand continuing to grow and several major matches still expected to be announced, AEW has plenty of time to add to the current total. If sales continue at their recent pace, All In: London 2026 could finish with an even more impressive attendance by the time the event arrives.