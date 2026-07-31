Brian James' Potential TNA Role Hits Major Roadblock Amid Stalled Talks

For weeks, it appeared to be only a matter of time before WWE Hall of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James officially joined TNA Wrestling's creative team. However, that no longer appears to be the case.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, negotiations between James and TNA have stalled, with no agreement reached. The report notes that the two sides are not believed to be close to finalizing a deal at this time, representing a significant shift from earlier expectations.

James had been heavily linked to a creative position in TNA following his departure from WWE in March. He previously served as SmackDown's co-head writer from February 2025 before leaving the company. Speculation surrounding his next move intensified in June after Tommy Dreamer exited TNA as part of the promotion's wider workforce reductions.

The WWE Hall of Famer was present backstage at TNA Slammiversary in Boston on June 28, where he reportedly helped produce matches as an agent. Despite his involvement, he had not officially signed with the company. James was also absent from the television tapings that followed in Albany, New York, as well as subsequent tapings, although reports throughout July continued to suggest his arrival was only awaiting final paperwork.

Earlier reports indicated TNA planned for former Ring of Honor booker Hunter Johnston, better known as Delirious, to lead the creative team, with TNA Vice President of Television Production Eric Tompkins and James expected to work alongside him.

At this stage, neither Brian James nor TNA Wrestling has publicly addressed the reported status of the negotiations.