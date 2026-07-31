Club WWE to Feature Rare Raw and SmackDown Content Not on Netflix

WWE is set to give fans access to previously unavailable content through its new Club WWE platform, with Director of Character Development Rob Fee revealing that the service will feature curated classic episodes of Raw and SmackDown that cannot currently be found anywhere else.

Since the original WWE Network was retired, many historic episodes of WWE's flagship television shows have yet to make their way onto Netflix's WWE library. According to Fee, Club WWE aims to help fill that gap while also delivering a wide range of original programming created exclusively for subscribers.

Sharing details about the project, Fee explained that the original plan simply called for "exclusive content," but the creative team wanted to take the concept much further.

He wrote:

"Hi friends!

It's your pal Rob, here. Wanted to give you some insight on the Club WWE content and what you can expect. When it was announced internally the only description was 'exclusive content.' Obviously you can do backstages, interviews, etc. but this felt like a perfect platform to take some bigger swings and try something different. So we reached out to talent and asked if there was a show idea they always wanted to do, or with a pitch for something you wouldn't really expect from them. I am certainly biased, but there's some really fun shows. Danhausen has a cooking show with a celebrity guest on every episode (spoiler: it's always Ethan Page). KO has a show where he tells you bedtime stories. Kit Wilson has an advice show. There's a ton more and a bunch of others on the way."

Fee also confirmed that WWE Vault has played a major role in bringing classic content back to fans.

"We also got the geniuses behind WWE Vault to curate old Raw and Smackdown episodes that aren't available anywhere else and the incredible docs team is putting out exclusive pieces that are network level pieces. Like really good stuff."

In addition to archived programming and original series, Fee praised the attention to detail behind the project, revealing that the production team packed each show with hidden references for fans to discover.

"It's a small, passionate crew that made these and put a lot of love into them. There's a TON of easter eggs too. The credits in Chelsea's show are probably my favorite. Also every title sequence to an original show is an homage to a horror movie we love.

I hope you enjoy watching them as much as we loved making them. Thanks!"

The announcement gives fans another reason to check out Club WWE, particularly those hoping to revisit older episodes of Raw and SmackDown that have remained absent from WWE's current streaming library.

Source: r/SquaredCircle on Reddit