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UPDATED: AEW Nearly Removed Jacques Rougeau Backstage After Reported Redemption Dispute

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 31, 2026
UPDATED: AEW Nearly Removed Jacques Rougeau Backstage After Reported Redemption Dispute

Tensions reportedly flared backstage at AEW Redemption after Jacques Rougeau, best known to WWE fans as The Mountie, was almost removed from the venue following a disagreement over a planned tribute to the legendary Rougeau wrestling family.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the incident centered around a tribute video that Jacques Rougeau had personally produced for the event. Rougeau had reportedly assured AEW that he would handle the video package himself, but the finished version created several unexpected issues.

The report states that the video was significantly longer than expected and featured copyrighted footage and music that AEW did not have permission to use. It also reportedly included AI generated elements, creating further complications for the company.

AEW allegedly did not receive the completed video until the day of Redemption, leaving production staff with no realistic opportunity to edit the package or create a replacement before the show.

The situation reportedly led to Jacques Rougeau becoming upset backstage after AEW opted not to air the tribute. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the disagreement escalated to the point where AEW threatened to remove Rougeau from the building before the planned Rougeau family tribute.

UPDATE:

A new update has emerged regarding reports of an alleged backstage confrontation involving Jacques Rougeau at AEW Redemption.

According to sources close to the Rougeau Brothers who spoke with Cultaholic, claims that Jacques Rougeau threw a backstage tantrum or was threatened with being removed from the building are inaccurate.

The update states that AEW approached the Rougeau Brothers to produce a tribute video because they own archival footage from Lutte Internationale. However, the finished package was ultimately not used because it included AI generated elements, conflicting with AEW's reported strict "no AI" policy. In addition, the video could not be cleared by AEW's legal team in time for the show.

While those close to the brothers acknowledged that Jacques was disappointed the tribute could not be aired, they said he understood the situation once it was explained. They also noted there was no major backstage incident and that the tribute segment unfolded as planned.

The only unscripted moment reportedly came when Jacques leaned into his classic villain persona by responding to fans in Montreal after they booed him.

The report also credits RJ City with helping to put the Rougeau family tribute segment together behind the scenes.

The update contrasts with an earlier report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which claimed Rougeau had become upset backstage after AEW declined to use the tribute video he created.

 

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