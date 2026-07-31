Danhausen Ice Cream Bars Delight Fans Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam

Fans arriving ahead of WWE SummerSlam weekend were treated to a unique surprise as Danhausen themed ice cream bars were handed out in Minneapolis.

Images shared on social media gave fans a closer look at the specially branded frozen treats, which form part of Danhausen's "Very Nice, Very Evil SummerSlam Freeze Tour." The promotion has seen the WWE star travel around Minneapolis in a custom themed ice cream truck, offering free treats, photo opportunities, and fan interactions in the lead up to the biggest event of the summer.

The giveaway is one of several promotional activities tied to SummerSlam weekend and comes as Danhausen prepares for one of the biggest matches of his WWE career. Fans have been able to choose between "Very Nice" and "Very Evil" themed frozen treats while visiting the truck at various locations across the city.

Photos of the ice cream bars have quickly circulated online, with many fans praising the nostalgic design and hoping WWE eventually makes them available on a wider scale.