First Look At HUGE WWE SummerSlam 2026 Stage

With WWE set to present SummerSlam this weekend, early reactions to the event's production have already begun making waves online.

Fans have been quick to praise the impressive size of the SummerSlam stage, with many highlighting the return of a more elaborate set design after WWE's recent use of simpler entrance layouts.

One of the biggest talking points has been the apparent move away from the curved entrance ramps that have featured at several recent premium live events. Instead, WWE has unveiled a much larger, more creative stage, earning positive feedback from fans who have missed the grand production values of previous years.

The renewed focus on elaborate staging has sparked excitement ahead of one of WWE's biggest events of the year, with many believing the larger set helps give SummerSlam the blockbuster feel expected from the company's biggest shows.