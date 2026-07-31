The Undertaker Reveals Why He Turned Down WCW Despite Seriously Considering the Move

There was a point during the Monday Night Wars when The Undertaker came much closer to leaving WWE than many fans ever realized.

Speaking on the latest episode of Six Feet Under, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted he gave serious thought to signing with WCW during one of WWE's darkest periods. While the financial offer was tempting, loyalty to Vince McMahon and the opportunity WWE gave him ultimately kept him from making the jump.

Reflecting on the state of WWE at the time, Undertaker recalled just how difficult things had become.

“We were going through such an incredibly difficult time. They were down there doing really cutting edge stuff, more mature, I guess, for no better term, mature storylines and stuff that was much more mainstream. And we were, and I know this will sound funny coming from a character, but we had these really just over the top characters that weren’t really resonating well with the audience, and again, business was horrible. The direction at the time was horrible.”

Undertaker then revealed that longtime friend Kevin Nash encouraged him to leave WWE and take advantage of the lucrative contracts WCW was handing out.

“I remember talking with Kevin Nash. He’s like, Mark, you need to make that jump now. Like, you know, I think you can, this is the kind of money they’re handing out, and I think you could do well down here.”

Although he ultimately stayed put, Undertaker admitted Nash's pitch made him seriously think about changing companies.

“I was like, I listened to it. I would be lying if I didn’t think like, wow, that’s, again, we’re working at the time 20, 25 days a month and barely making enough money to survive. It was difficult, and I knew that they were down there giving money away just so that talent wouldn’t be available to WWE, and so I listened, and honestly, I considered it.”

In the end, however, one memory from earlier in his career outweighed the financial reward.

“At the end of the day, and although the same people weren’t in charge at WCW at this point, I’ll never forget being told that you’ll never draw money in this business. That really struck a nerve with me. And the one guy that believed in giving me a chance, because Vince wasn’t completely sold on me either, but the one guy that gave me a chance was Vince and the WWE. That meant more to me than the instant money that I could have made, which could have got me out of debt and all of those things.”

He continued by explaining that his loyalty to Vince McMahon and belief in WWE's future made the decision clear.

“Vince believed in me, and I felt obligated to stand by him even when business was so bad. But I knew that we could turn it around, and I just said, you know what, it’s a great deal, but I just can’t. I can’t do it. I got to stay here, and I got to be part of something that’s going to be huge. And that’s what I believed, and that’s exactly what ended up happening.”

Undertaker remained with WWE for his entire full-time wrestling career after debuting at Survivor Series 1990, becoming one of the most iconic and loyal performers in the company's history.