Heated Altercation Breaks Out Between Top WWE Stars Before SummerSlam

Tensions between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes reached another boiling point during WWE's live event in Springfield, Illinois, just days before they collide in the main event of SummerSlam 2026.

The two rivals were forced to work together in the show's headline attraction, teaming up against GUNTHER and Sami Zayn. Despite their growing hostility, Punk and Rhodes once again managed to score the victory, echoing their successful outing together at Saturday Night's Main Event in Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

Post-match celebration turns into heated confrontation

While the match ended with Punk and Rhodes having their hands raised, the celebration quickly unraveled.

As seen in fan footage shared by Instagram user brocklesnarguy, Punk walked up behind Rhodes after the match, seemingly looking to celebrate the victory. Before realizing who was behind him, Rhodes swung an elbow that connected with the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Punk dropped to the mat following the blow before getting back to his feet and immediately confronting Rhodes. The exchange became increasingly heated as WWE officials rushed into the ring to separate the two men before the situation escalated further.

Even after Rhodes was escorted away, the confrontation wasn't over. The American Nightmare returned to the ring apron and threw his shirt at Punk, forcing officials, including Petey Williams, to intervene once again and keep the SummerSlam rivals apart.