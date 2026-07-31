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WWE SmackDown Preview: CM Punk And Cody Rhodes Meet Before SummerSlam 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 31, 2026
WWE SmackDown Preview: CM Punk And Cody Rhodes Meet Before SummerSlam 2026

WWE heads to the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin tonight for the final episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam, with several major matches and must see segments already announced.

The go home edition is expected to set the stage for one of WWE's biggest weekends of the year, with Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes coming face to face just 24 hours before they collide for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Also on tap, Damian Priest and R-Truth will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against The War Raiders, while the final spot in the WWE Interim Women's Championship Ladder Match will be decided as Giulia battles Lash Legend.

With SummerSlam taking place this weekend in Minnesota, expect plenty of final twists and confrontations before the premium live event.

Confirmed For WWE SmackDown Tonight

  • CM Punk and Cody Rhodes come face to face ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam.
  • Damian Priest and R-Truth defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against The War Raiders.
  • Giulia vs. Lash Legend in the final WWE Interim Women's Championship Ladder Match Qualifier.

 

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