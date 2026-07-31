Marigold Announces Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis For Veteran Ring Announcer Oki Okita

Dream Star Fighting Marigold has revealed heartbreaking news involving one of the most beloved voices in Japanese professional wrestling, as veteran ring announcer Oki "Okky" Okita begins the toughest fight of his life.

The promotion confirmed that the longtime announcer has been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer after undergoing medical tests in Tokyo. Despite the serious diagnosis, Okita remains determined to beat the illness and return to doing what he loves.

Marigold confirms Oki Okita's Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Marigold shared the news in an official statement on social media, asking fans across the wrestling world to keep Okita in their thoughts as he prepares to begin treatment.

"Please keep thoughts and prayers with Marigold ring announcer Oki Okita, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer… We're cheering for your return Oki-san!!"

Okita is one of the most recognizable ring announcers in Japanese wrestling, with a career spanning more than 30 years. He first rose to prominence in All Japan Women's Pro Wrestling before becoming a familiar voice in promotions including ARSION, ZERO1, and, most recently, Marigold. His passionate introductions and unmistakable style have helped define countless memorable moments throughout joshi and puroresu.

According to Marigold, Okita sought medical attention after experiencing a sudden physical issue while continuing his regular schedule. Doctors later confirmed he had Stage 4 colon cancer, with the disease having spread beyond the colon.

He is currently hospitalized while doctors work to stabilize his condition ahead of chemotherapy, which is scheduled to begin in early August. Even so, Okita has remained positive, sharing from his hospital bed that his goal is to complete treatment and return to announcing wrestling events.

Marigold also announced that MARIGOLD SUMMER DESTINY 2026 on August 9 at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota will become an "Okky Aid" benefit event, helping support the veteran announcer during his recovery.