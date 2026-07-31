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TNA Teases Talent Release During iMPACT!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 31, 2026
TNA Teases Talent Release During iMPACT!

TNA Wrestling added another layer of intrigue to its July 30 edition of iMPACT by weaving real-life roster uncertainty into an on-screen storyline involving Harley Hudson. With several departures from the company in recent months, a backstage exchange between Santino Marella and Daria Rae blurred the line between fiction and reality, leaving fans questioning Hudson's future.

During a backstage segment, TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae met with Director of Authority Santino Marella to discuss the state of the roster. Rae argued that the company needed to "trim some fat" and immediately identified Harley Hudson as someone whose contract should be reconsidered.

Pointing to Hudson's lengthy losing streak, Rae questioned whether there was any reason to continue investing in a talent who had failed to pick up a victory in months. She suggested Hudson's lack of success justified moving on from her.

Marella quickly disagreed.

Rather than focusing solely on wins and losses, Marella praised Hudson's commitment, reminding Rae that she relocated to another country in pursuit of her dream to compete in TNA. He insisted that her dedication and contributions to the locker room made her a valuable member of the roster despite her recent setbacks.

Rae remained unmoved by Marella's defense and stated she would take the matter to TNA's Board of Directors to explore terminating Hudson's contract. The segment concluded without revealing a final decision, keeping the storyline unresolved.

The angle also reflects Hudson's difficult run in TNA over recent months. Her former tag team partner, Myla Grace, was granted her release earlier this year, leaving Hudson without an ally. She also suffered a first round defeat to WWE NXT's Thea Hail in the Knockouts Television Championship tournament as part of the ongoing partnership between TNA and WWE.

With Hudson continuing to struggle in the win column, TNA has now incorporated those setbacks into an on-screen storyline that could become one of the promotion's more compelling angles in the weeks ahead.

 

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