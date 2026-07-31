Will Ospreay And Mark Davis Set For Brutal Street Fight At AEW Grand Slam Mexico

Will Ospreay and Mark Davis are set to settle their bitter rivalry under even more brutal conditions at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. What was originally scheduled as a standard singles contest has officially been transformed into a Mexico City Street Fight following a chaotic confrontation on AEW Collision.

The added stipulation was confirmed during the July 30 edition of Collision after tensions between the former United Empire allies exploded once again. Following a violent post match assault, Ospreay declared that a traditional wrestling match would no longer be enough to end their feud.



The bad blood between Ospreay and Davis has continued to intensify since their alliance fell apart, with both men trading significant victories over recent months.

After dropping the National Championship at AEW Redemption, Davis confronted Ospreay on Dynamite and challenged him to a rematch. He promised the Don Callis Family would stay out of the bout, insisting it would be a fair one on one contest.

Those promises quickly fell apart.

Collision's main event saw Ospreay defeat Daniel Garcia with the Hidden Blade while Jon Moxley observed from the commentary desk. Garcia had been looking for payback after Ospreay accidentally struck him during his split from the Death Riders at AEW Redemption, but Ospreay ultimately secured the victory.

Moments later, Davis stormed through the crowd and blindsided Ospreay, sparking a wild fight that spilled into the stands. The Don Callis Family soon joined the attack, turning the confrontation into a numbers game.

The group planted Ospreay head first onto the wooden floor with a devastating piledriver before dragging him back to ringside, where they continued the assault with a steel chair.

Despite the odds, Ospreay battled back, snatching the chair away from Davis and forcing the Don Callis Family to retreat.

With the ring finally cleared, Ospreay grabbed a microphone and challenged Davis to raise the stakes. Declaring that their rivalry had gone far beyond a wrestling match, he demanded they meet in a Mexico City Street Fight, promising to show exactly what he learned during his time with the Death Riders.

AEW later confirmed the stipulation, making the Street Fight official for Grand Slam Mexico.