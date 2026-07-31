×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

TNA Honors Rebel With Emotional Message During iMPACT! Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 31, 2026
TNA Honors Rebel With Emotional Message During iMPACT! Broadcast

TNA Wrestling took a moment away from the in ring action during the July 30 edition of Thursday Night iMPACT to pay tribute to former Knockouts star Tanea Brooks, known to wrestling fans as Rebel, as she continues her courageous fight against ALS.

The heartfelt acknowledgment reflected the growing support Brooks has received from across the professional wrestling world following her devastating diagnosis earlier this year.

TNA Sends Love To Former Knockout Rebel
During a break in the broadcast, commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt delivered a special message on behalf of TNA Wrestling, sending their thoughts and support to Brooks.

The duo emphasized that Rebel will always be part of the TNA family, recognizing the impact she made during her time with the promotion. Brooks wrestled for TNA between 2013 and 2016 before returning for additional appearances in 2017 and 2018, becoming a familiar face through her role with The Menagerie and in the Knockouts division.

Earlier this year, Brooks revealed she had been diagnosed with terminal Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) after an extended health battle. She had previously undergone treatment for primary pulmonary lymphoma, a rare form of lung cancer, before receiving the ALS diagnosis in March 2026. Since then, she has shared that the disease has progressively affected both her speech and mobility.

Outside of wrestling, Brooks has dedicated herself to raising awareness as an ambassador for I AM ALS, using her platform to advocate for research funding and provide support for others living with the condition.

The outpouring of support has stretched across the industry. Brooks has been with AEW since the company's launch in 2019, and the promotion recently announced a special "Rebel Heart" edition of Dynamite on September 9 in Athens, Georgia, with proceeds benefiting I AM ALS and Team Gleason.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

WWE SummerSlam - Saturday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 1st 2026

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam ​- Sunday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 2nd 2026

#summerslam

AEW Dynamite - Grand Slam Mexico

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Aug. 5th 2026

#grand slam

AEW Collision

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Aug. 8th 2026

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Baltimore, Maryland

Aug. 19th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement