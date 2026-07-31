TNA Honors Rebel With Emotional Message During iMPACT! Broadcast

TNA Wrestling took a moment away from the in ring action during the July 30 edition of Thursday Night iMPACT to pay tribute to former Knockouts star Tanea Brooks, known to wrestling fans as Rebel, as she continues her courageous fight against ALS.

The heartfelt acknowledgment reflected the growing support Brooks has received from across the professional wrestling world following her devastating diagnosis earlier this year.

TNA Sends Love To Former Knockout Rebel

During a break in the broadcast, commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt delivered a special message on behalf of TNA Wrestling, sending their thoughts and support to Brooks.

The duo emphasized that Rebel will always be part of the TNA family, recognizing the impact she made during her time with the promotion. Brooks wrestled for TNA between 2013 and 2016 before returning for additional appearances in 2017 and 2018, becoming a familiar face through her role with The Menagerie and in the Knockouts division.

Earlier this year, Brooks revealed she had been diagnosed with terminal Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) after an extended health battle. She had previously undergone treatment for primary pulmonary lymphoma, a rare form of lung cancer, before receiving the ALS diagnosis in March 2026. Since then, she has shared that the disease has progressively affected both her speech and mobility.

Outside of wrestling, Brooks has dedicated herself to raising awareness as an ambassador for I AM ALS, using her platform to advocate for research funding and provide support for others living with the condition.

The outpouring of support has stretched across the industry. Brooks has been with AEW since the company's launch in 2019, and the promotion recently announced a special "Rebel Heart" edition of Dynamite on September 9 in Athens, Georgia, with proceeds benefiting I AM ALS and Team Gleason.