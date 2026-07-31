AEW Collision Highlights Rebel With Touching ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

AEW Collision delivered one of its most emotional moments on the July 30 edition of the show as wrestling legend Rhino joined Detroit natives Insane Clown Posse to take part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Rather than focusing on in-ring competition, AEW used the segment to spotlight the wrestling community's growing support for Rebel following her recent ALS diagnosis.

Rhino and Insane Clown Posse take part in ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

The Conglomeration made their way to the ring after being nominated for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, with Rhino, Violent J, and Shaggy 2 Dope waiting to greet them. In front of a passionate hometown crowd in Detroit, the trio received a warm ovation before emptying buckets of ice water over Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

Before the challenge began, Violent J honored the late ECW icon Sabu by recreating his trademark pose during the entrance, earning another loud reaction from fans in attendance.

The arena then erupted into chants of "Rebel" as commentary promoted the upcoming "Rebel Heart" edition of AEW Dynamite on September 9 in Athens, Georgia. The special event will raise money for ALS charities after former AEW personality Rebel (Tanea Brooks) revealed her terminal diagnosis.

Support across the wrestling industry has continued to grow in recent weeks. Sting, Britt Baker, and Adam Cole have all taken part in the revived ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, while AEW confirmed that proceeds from specially designed Rebel armbands and T-shirts sold through ShopAEW will be donated to the I AM ALS charity.

The appearance also continued Insane Clown Posse's involvement during AEW's Detroit events after Tony Khan welcomed Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope ahead of Dynamite earlier this week.