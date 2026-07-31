AEW Reveals New Continental Cup Format As Nigel McGuinness Enters Tournament

AEW has announced a major overhaul to the Continental Cup, introducing a fresh tournament format that dramatically raises the stakes for the AEW Continental Championship. The changes were revealed during the July 30 edition of AEW Collision, along with the surprise news that commentator Nigel McGuinness will once again lace up his boots.

During Collision, Tony Schiavone confirmed that this year's Continental Cup will feature a 16-man, single elimination tournament. Every first round match will be determined by a random draw, with the competition taking inspiration from England's famous FA Cup. The tournament begins on next week's Collision and will conclude at AEW All In.

Following the announcement, Nigel McGuinness revealed he is officially entering the tournament, continuing his unexpected return to active competition.

The winner of the tournament will not only lift the Continental Cup trophy but also leave as the AEW Continental Champion. That puts reigning champion Jon Moxley in a difficult position, as he must win the entire tournament to retain his title. Moxley has already been confirmed as one of the competitors.

Also announced for the field are Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, creating an intriguing mix of former champions and top contenders. With every matchup determined at random, the bracket could produce blockbuster clashes from the opening round.

McGuinness has enjoyed a remarkable comeback since ending his 13 year retirement at AEW All In 2024. While continuing his role on the Collision commentary team, he has stepped back into the ring for several high profile matches, including contests against Bryan Danielson, Lee Moriarty, and alongside Daniel Garcia against FTR.

With the tournament beginning next week and the final set for Wembley Stadium at AEW All In, McGuinness now has another opportunity to show that he can still compete at the highest level while balancing his role behind the commentary desk.