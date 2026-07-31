Motor City Machine Guns Make AEW Debut, Officially Sign With Company

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are officially back on a major stage together. After months of speculation following their WWE departure, The Motor City Machine Guns made their long awaited AEW debut during the special live edition of AEW Collision from Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre.

The legendary tag team received a thunderous reception from their hometown fans as they revealed they have officially signed with AEW, adding another high profile team to the company's already stacked tag division ahead of All In.

Motor City Machine Guns officially become All Elite

AEW wasted little time delivering a major surprise to open Collision. The familiar entrance music of The Motor City Machine Guns echoed throughout the arena before Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin emerged to a deafening ovation from the Detroit crowd.

Chris Sabin addressed the audience first, saying there was no way they could pass up the opportunity to appear in front of their hometown fans. He even referred to Detroit as "the greatest city in civilization," drawing another huge reaction from those in attendance.

Alex Shelley then took over, describing the moment as a true homecoming. He explained that while returning to Detroit was special, beginning the next chapter of their careers in AEW made the occasion even more meaningful. Shelley then officially declared that The Motor City Machine Guns were now "All Elite."

Moments later, AEW's trademark "All Elite" graphic appeared on screen, confirming the signing of Shelley and Sabin. AEW President Tony Khan also acknowledged the news on social media shortly after the segment aired.

The debut brings an end to months of anticipation. After leaving TNA in 2024, both WWE and AEW pursued the decorated duo. Although many expected them to land in AEW, they instead signed with WWE.

Their WWE run came to an unexpected end when both men were released in April 2026. Following the completion of their 90 day non compete clauses, speculation quickly grew that AEW would be their next destination. Those rumors have now been confirmed, with one of wrestling's most celebrated tag teams officially joining the AEW roster.