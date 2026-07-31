WWE Discussing On-Screen Role for Jesse Ventura at SummerSlam

With SummerSlam just days away, a new report suggests WWE is considering bringing the Hall of Famer back for one of its biggest weekends of the year, although nothing has been finalized.

Jesse Ventura reportedly being considered for WWE SummerSlam appearance

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE has invited Jesse Ventura to attend SummerSlam in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Company officials have reportedly discussed giving "The Body" an on-screen role, with the current expectation being a possible appearance on the pre-show.

At this stage, however, no final decision has been made, and it remains unclear whether Ventura will appear on the broadcast.

If he does, it would mark Ventura's first WWE appearance in his home state since SummerSlam 1999, where he served as the special guest referee for the WWF Championship Triple Threat Match between Steve Austin, The Rock, and Mick Foley.

Ventura has recently made headlines outside WWE after criticizing President Donald Trump's place in the WWE Hall of Fame during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Despite those remarks, WWE has reportedly still invited the Hall of Famer to SummerSlam and discussed featuring him on television.

Whether those plans come to fruition remains to be seen. SummerSlam takes place on August 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.