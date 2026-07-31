Jimmy Uso Reveals the One Sign That Will Tell Him It's Time to Retire From WWE

Jimmy Uso has no plans to call time on his WWE career just yet, but he already knows the moment he'll realize it's time to walk away from the ring.

As he prepares for another SummerSlam appearance, the nine time WWE Tag Team Champion opened up about what continues to fuel his passion after spending years competing at the highest level of the industry.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Uso explained that while championship victories are always meaningful, they are not the reason he continues to lace up his boots.

Family and the thrill of performing still drive Jimmy Uso

Uso said the biggest motivation in his career has always been the people around him, both at home and in WWE.

“What really keeps me going is… family. When I show up to work, I’m very spoiled, bro. I’m very blessed. I get to go home to my family, be loved, and I get to jump on the road with my other family and be loved.”

Despite years of experience on some of wrestling's biggest stages, Uso admitted he still feels the same nerves before stepping through the curtain.

“I still get that same nervous feeling every time I go out there to the ring… I still get that first debut feeling.”

According to Uso, that pre match excitement is the clearest indication that he still has plenty left to give. However, he revealed that when those butterflies disappear, retirement will likely not be far behind.

“Soon as that nervous feeling starts to leave or that voice kind of quiet down, then I think that might be that time to kind of step away.”

Jimmy Uso also discussed his singles career, making it clear that he does not judge his success by championship gold.

“A title don’t necessarily need to be around my waist for me to feel like I made it already… But if the opportunity presents itself, please believe I will grab that ball and I’m running with it.”

For now, retirement remains a distant thought. Jimmy will compete on Night One of SummerSlam 2026, teaming with Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu as The Bloodline battles Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, and Royce Keys. As long as the nerves are still there before the bell rings, Uso believes there's no reason to stop.