WWE Reportedly Confused By Tony Khan's Booking Of Persephone

Persephone's booking in AEW is reportedly raising eyebrows, not only among fans but also within WWE.

Despite arriving in AEW as the reigning CMLL Women's World Champion, the rising star has yet to build meaningful momentum on television. Following another defeat on the July 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, new claims suggest several people inside WWE are confused by how Tony Khan has chosen to present her.

Persephone suffers another setback on Dynamite

Competing at Detroit's Masonic Temple, Persephone challenged Maya World for the TBS Championship but was unsuccessful, adding another loss to her AEW record despite entering the company with championship gold from CMLL.

Speaking on the July 30 edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez claimed that multiple WWE officials have been discussing Persephone's current role in AEW.

“I have heard from many people in WWE who are just baffled at Tony’s usage of Persephone. They’re just like, ‘What’s this guy doing?'”

Alvarez went on to say that WWE still views Persephone as a wrestler with tremendous long term potential, suggesting the company would be eager to pursue her if the opportunity arose.

“She’s got so much potential. If her deal comes due, WWE’s gonna want her instantly. Meanwhile, all she does is show up on TV and do jobs as the CMLL Women’s Champion.”

Earlier this year, reports indicated that Persephone opted to sign with AEW instead of WWE. However, WWE later stated there were never formal negotiations because she remained under contract with CMLL, preventing the promotion from legally entering talks despite having interest.

According to Alvarez, the conversation within WWE has now shifted away from where Persephone signed and toward how she has been utilized since joining AEW.

For now, Persephone remains part of both AEW and CMLL, but if the report is accurate, WWE's interest in the reigning CMLL Women's World Champion has not diminished.