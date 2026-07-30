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WWE Creative Reportedly Feeling Pressure Following Most Recent Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 30, 2026
WWE Creative Reportedly Feeling Pressure Following Most Recent Raw

There was added pressure behind the scenes at this week's episode of WWE Raw, with the presence of key Netflix representatives reportedly raising the stakes for those working on the creative side of the company.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, multiple members of WWE's creative team felt heightened expectations surrounding the July 26 edition of Raw due to Netflix executives attending the event.

The show took place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, and was viewed internally as an important night with high profile guests in attendance, leading to increased scrutiny over the final presentation of the broadcast.

 

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