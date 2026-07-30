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Damian Priest Lands Voice Role in Major Netflix Animated Movie

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 30, 2026
Damian Priest Lands Voice Role in Major Netflix Animated Movie

Damian Priest is stepping into a new arena away from the wrestling ring after securing a role in an upcoming Netflix animated feature.

According to Animation Magazine, the WWE Superstar has joined the cast of Netflix Animation Studios' upcoming film, where he will voice Cracktor, a powerful fantasy creature described as a "fantastical, formidable monster man." The movie offers a fresh spin on the classic Cinderella story and is directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa.

The project is scheduled to debut on November 20, 2026, and marks the first fully animated feature produced entirely in house by Netflix Animation Studios.

Speaking about the opportunity, Priest reflected on bringing his wrestling persona into the recording booth.

“As WWE Superstars, we use our voices as an extension of our onscreen character. I enjoyed channeling that energy into making Cracktor feel intense and larger than life. I think people are going to be surprised by how much of a show-stealing character he is.”

Priest joins an impressive lineup of Hollywood talent for the film. Amanda Seyfried will voice Cinderella, Daniel Radcliffe stars as The Prince, Bette Midler takes on the role of the Fairy Godmother, Peter Dinklage voices Roderick, and Ali Wong portrays Lilith, with several other notable performers rounding out the cast.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by WWE on Netflix (@wwe_on_netflix)

 

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