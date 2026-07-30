WWE Moves AAA Triplemanía Las Vegas Event To Larger MGM Grand Garden Arena

WWE and AAA have announced a major venue upgrade for the first-ever Triplemanía event in Las Vegas, with overwhelming fan demand prompting a move to a much larger arena. The historic two night event will now take place at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena, giving more fans the opportunity to attend one of the biggest lucha libre shows of the year.

WWE issued the following:

FIRST-EVER TRIPLEMANÍA® EVENT IN LAS VEGAS MOVES TO ICONIC MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA

Triplemanía 34 Takes Place Across Friday, September 11 & Sunday, September 13

July 30, 2026 – To meet the unprecedented demand for the first-ever two-night, two-country Triplemanía this September, lucha libre promotion AAA today announced that the previously sold-out Friday, September 11 event scheduled for Luxor in Las Vegas will now be held at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event date and start time will remain unchanged.

An exclusive WWE presale for tickets to the MGM Grand Garden Arena will begin Monday, August 3 at 10 a.m. PT ahead of the general public on sale beginning Tuesday, August 4 at 10 a.m. PT, via AXS.com.

Fans who have already purchased tickets will soon receive further information.

AAA continues its strong run, following recent critically acclaimed events including Noche de Los Grandes and Verano de Escándalo. Triplemanía 33 in August 2025 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City drew a record attendance of 19,691 and became the most viewed and highest grossing Triplemanía event in company history.

This year's event will showcase the best talent of AAA including Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Hijo del Vikingo, Psycho Clown, La Catalina, Rey Fenix and many more.

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About Fillip

Fillip is a Mexico based holding company focused on propelling and revitalizing iconic and disruptive properties in the sports and entertainment industries. By strategically acquiring and scaling high potential businesses, Fillip creates an ecosystem where innovation, commercialization and fan engagement thrive. With a dynamic approach and a deep commitment to close collaboration with asset owners, Fillip invests in culturally significant properties poised for global expansion, brands built on powerful stories that resonate across generations. By bridging tradition with innovation and leveraging a robust ecosystem of best in class operating partners, including top licensing agencies, content creators and industry experts, Fillip unlocks new growth opportunities, enhances brand value and brings beloved entertainment experiences closer to passionate fans worldwide. Combining regional market expertise with flexible investment structures, Fillip enables rapid execution and unlocks transformational value. Its portfolio includes AAA Lucha Libre World Wide, Kings League and Tycoon Enterprises. Additional information on Fillip can be found at fillip.com.