Jim Ross Wants AEW to Get More Recognition

Jim Ross believes WWE's new partnership with SiriusXM is a smart move, but he also hopes it creates more opportunities for AEW to receive the recognition he feels it deserves.

Speaking on the latest edition of Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer reacted to SiriusXM rebranding its Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 channel as WWE Radio. While Ross praised WWE's ability to expand its media presence, he admitted he would like to see AEW receive more attention across major wrestling platforms.

“I think it’s par for the course, Conrad. To be honest with you, I’m anxious to see how it evolves, how it develops.”

Ross noted that he has long believed wrestling and radio are a natural fit, recalling that he helped launch WWE's original radio venture years ago.

“I’m a big proponent of the concept of pro wrestling and radio. I came up with the idea to do a WWE radio show back in the day, and Monsoon and I were the hosts.”

“I believe that radio and pro wrestling are very compatible, and if you know what you’re doing, you can make the broadcast very intriguing and very interesting.”

The veteran broadcaster then shifted the conversation toward AEW, saying he feels the promotion often does not receive the attention its roster and in ring product deserve.

“I wish my AEW would get a little love out of that whole those topics and those outlets. It seems like sometimes, as I said before, that they’re overlooked, and there’s too much talent at AEW. They’re doing too many good things in the ring to not be acknowledged, so that’s my take on that deal.”

Ross was quick to make clear that his comments were not intended as criticism of WWE, instead praising the company's dominant position within the industry.

“But hey, look, you’re wearing the biggest pants in town. It’s a big deal. WWE’s rock solid.”

Looking ahead, Ross said the wrestling business is entering an important period as media opportunities continue to evolve.

“There’s a lot of big changes afloat in the world of pro wrestling and the media. WWE’s done a great job of cross branding their product and getting that quality exposure on a variety of outlets. So I’m curious to see how it evolves. I’m curious about growth. I’m curious about the control of the growth. It’s a key time for all wrestling companies right now.”

SiriusXM officially relaunched its wrestling station as WWE Radio earlier this week. Programming such as Busted Open remains part of the lineup, with hosts including Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray, Mark Henry, Tommy Dreamer, and Nic Nemeth. Booker T has also stated he does not expect the show's overall direction to change under the new branding.