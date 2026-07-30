Chelsea Green Says Ladders, Not Her Opponents, Are Her Biggest Fear Before WWE SummerSlam

Chelsea Green is preparing for one of the biggest matches of her WWE career at SummerSlam, but it is not Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, or Tiffany Stratton that has her concerned. Instead, Green admitted the ladders themselves are the biggest obstacle standing in her way.

Green is set to compete in the ladder match to crown an interim WWE Women's Champion following Rhea Ripley's injury. Speaking with TMZ Inside The Ring, she revealed that a painful memory from a previous ladder match still lingers.

“I’m most worried about the ladders. Okay, the last time that I was in a WWE ladder match was Money in the Bank in Toronto, Ontario, and I fell off the ladder through a table.”

“So ladders aren’t really my friend. They’re actually my biggest op at the moment. So we’re going to work on that currently for the next week. We are going to work on the ladders and the fear of ladders and heights.”

When asked outright if she is afraid of heights, Green embraced the joke.

“Chelsea Green is.”

Despite those concerns, Green believes she enters the match with nothing to lose. She pointed out that she is sharing the ring with some of WWE's biggest names, meaning any defeat would come at the hands of established champions, while a victory would be a career-defining moment.

“My mindset going into this is it’s a win win for me. For everybody else, they should be afraid, because if I lose, it’s okay. I’m losing to champions. I’m losing to a 14 time champion. I’m losing to the baddest B in wrestling. I’m losing to a multi time champion in Tiffany Stratton. If I win, then the underdog did the impossible.”

Green also discussed what capturing the interim championship would mean, acknowledging that the celebration could be short-lived once Ripley returns.

“As far as I know, it means that you are the WWE Women’s Champion for the time being, but when Rhea comes back, she will be automatically challenging you for said title. And so it means that you already have an opponent that you’re going to have to face whether you continue to beat the entire roster or not.”

The SummerSlam ladder match is not yet finalized, with one spot still vacant. Green expects the final participant to be revealed before the premium live event.

“Yes, we’ve got one more competitor that’s going to be announced hopefully on Friday. I mean, when else can they do it?”

She finished the interview by making it clear she hopes to drop the "interim" label as soon as possible.

“Hopefully, the next time we speak, I am your new WWE not interim champion.”