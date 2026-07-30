AEW Expands MyAEW Streaming Service With Six New Wrestling Promotions

AEW is continuing to grow the reach of its MyAEW streaming platform ahead of one of the biggest events of the year. With AEW All In: London fast approaching, the company has announced another major expansion, adding six more independent wrestling promotions to the service while also unveiling a packed schedule of live events and pay per views throughout August.

The additions further strengthen MyAEW's growing library, giving subscribers around the world access to even more live wrestling, classic matches, and exclusive content as AEW builds momentum toward Wembley Stadium on August 30.

AEW issued the following press release:





MyAEW Streaming Service Expands Content Offerings On The Road to AEW All In: London

July 30, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that six more independent wrestling promotions from across the globe have joined the MyAEW streaming service, increasing the amount of ad-free professional wrestling content available to users from more than a hundred countries on MyAEW.com including the United States, Canada and United Kingdom.

The new promotions joining MyAEW will provide a variety of archive matches, new full-length shows and pay-per-view live streams. These companies include:

United Wrestling Network (UWN) programming including Memphis’ Sunday Night Slam, Hollywood’s Championship Wrestling and New York’s Gotham Wrestling

Metroplex Wrestling (MPX) from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Pro-Wrestling: EVE (EVE) from London, England

Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) from London, England

Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) from Germany

AML / WrestleCade Entertainment from Winston-Salem, North Carolina

In addition, every week in August there will be numerous live streaming and pay-per-view wrestling events on MyAEW, culminating in All Elite Wrestling’s return to Wembley Stadium with AEW All In: London on Sunday, August 30.

MyAEW upcoming live-streaming and pay-per-view schedule:

July 31 – CMLL Leyana de Plata 2026 Finals [PPV]

August 3 – PRODUCE: Volume 3 – azucar (New York City, NY USA) [PPV]

August 4 – CMLL Martes Populares (Mexico City, Mexico) [PPV]

August 7 – CMLL Grand Prix Internacional 2026 (Mexico City, Mexico) [PPV]

August 9 – UWN Red Carpet Rumble (Long Beach, CA USA) [free live-stream]

August 15 – wXw Shortcut to the Top 2026 (Oberhausen, Germany) [ PPV]

August 21 – Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor 2026 (Philadelphia, PA USA) [PPV]

August 23 – AEW Brawl in the Ballpark [free live-stream]

August 28 – EVE 153: EVE x The World 2 (London, England) [PPV]

August 29 – RevPro 14 Year Anniversary Show (London, England) [PPV]

August 30 – All Elite Wrestling All In: London Buy In (London, England) [free live-stream]

August 30 – All Elite Wrestling All In: London (London, England) [PPV]

These independent wrestling companies join a growing list of amazing wrestling promotions from around the world which are already streaming content on MyAEW.com, including CMLL pay-per-view events, weekly Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem events and content from PRODUCE, Warrior Wrestling, 1 Fall Wrestling, Create-A-Pro, WrestlePro, Limitless Wrestling and Capital City Championship Combat.

MyAEW has hundreds of hours of ad-free content streaming which is available worldwide including full shows, compilations, interviews and individual matches. In addition, there is a free 24/7 stream of AEW action available through the WatchAEW FAST channel highlighting classic episodes of AEW television programming with new content being added monthly. Fans can register to receive content updates and announcements regarding MyAEW by becoming an AEW Insider at allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

The MyAEW.com platform is designed to bring the global AEW fanbase an immersive digital experience, connecting fans with the best in-ring action, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive digital content, laying the foundation to become the central hub for all fans of professional wrestling. Create your free account at MyAEW.com today and unlock instant access to exclusive digital content!

International MyAEW subscribers are able to watch all the weekly television programming (AEW Dynamite & AEW Collision, ROH HonorClub), along with access to archives and exclusive content. The annual tier of MyAEW includes all new AEW and ROH pay-per-view programming available as part of an international subscription package for one low price. MyAEW has standalone apps for connected televisions including Roku, Amazon Fire, Android and AppleTV.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.