JCW Lunacy Preview for Tonight - Vince Russo Out and "Big Al" Alice Crowley Is In Charge, more

Detroit is in the news a lot this week with AEW Dynamite and Collision happening from the Motor City. Well, JCW Lunacy's home base is Detroit. And, the hot company with the classic Attitude Era crash TV style run by ICP and booked by Vince Russo has a new episode airing tonight on YouTube. Here's a preview.

DETROIT, MI – Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW) presents an all-new episode of JCW Lunacy this Thursday, July 30, at 7:00 PM EST, broadcasting live globally on the official Psychopathic Records YouTube Channel.

This week’s broadcast promises a shakeup in authority and intense high-stakes rivalries across all divisions:

Executive Control Hangs in the Balance: With Vince Russo temporarily stepped aside, "Big Al" Alice Crowley takes command of JCW Lunacy. However, her executive decisions remain under constant threat of veto from JCW patriarch Violent J. Tensions escalate further following last week's secretive interaction, where "Mr. JCW" Kerry Morton approached Crowley for a major favor, leaving fans wondering if Crowley will grant his mystery request.

With Vince Russo temporarily stepped aside, "Big Al" Alice Crowley takes command of JCW Lunacy. However, her executive decisions remain under constant threat of veto from JCW patriarch Violent J. Tensions escalate further following last week's secretive interaction, where "Mr. JCW" Kerry Morton approached Crowley for a major favor, leaving fans wondering if Crowley will grant his mystery request. Heavyweight Retaliation: Led by the legendary "Quintessential Stud Muffin" Joel Gertner, JCW World Heavyweight Champion "Big Money" Josh Bishop is seeking retribution following last week's calculated assault by Vince Russo’s faction. Questions loom over whether JCW Lunacy World Champion Caleb Konley and the monstrous Krule can maintain cohesive teamwork in Russo's absence.

Led by the legendary "Quintessential Stud Muffin" Joel Gertner, JCW World Heavyweight Champion "Big Money" Josh Bishop is seeking retribution following last week's calculated assault by Vince Russo’s faction. Questions loom over whether JCW Lunacy World Champion Caleb Konley and the monstrous Krule can maintain cohesive teamwork in Russo's absence. Women’s Champion Returns to Action: Following a brutal beatdown two weeks ago orchestrated by Hokane and her biological father, Barnabas The Bizarre, JCW Women's World Champion "Dino-Myte" Dani Mo makes her return. Per Crowley's directive from last week, Dani Mo may be forced back into the ring despite the predatory threat posed by Barnabas and Hokane.

Following a brutal beatdown two weeks ago orchestrated by Hokane and her biological father, Barnabas The Bizarre, JCW Women's World Champion "Dino-Myte" Dani Mo makes her return. Per Crowley's directive from last week, Dani Mo may be forced back into the ring despite the predatory threat posed by Barnabas and Hokane. Widespread JCW Roster Action: The broadcast will also feature appearances by the JWO, the Luciano Family, the Brothers of Funstruction, and many other JCW stars.

EVENT DETAILS: