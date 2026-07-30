Jim Ross Reveals What He Needs Before Judging Oba Femi's WWE Future

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross believes Oba Femi has all the tools to become a major star, but he is not ready to make that prediction just yet.

Speaking on the latest episode of Grilling JR, Ross praised Femi's physical presence and potential but explained that there are still too many unanswered questions before he can confidently say the NXT powerhouse is destined for the top.

"I think he's got great potential, but I think it's too early in his progress to define where we think he might go. He looks incredible. I never met him, but I hear he's a decent guy. If he listens well this weekend, he'll come out okay."

Ross emphasized that simply sharing the ring with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam is a huge moment for Femi's career, regardless of the outcome.

"But it's a great opportunity for him. Hope he understands that to turn heads, simply working with Brock Lesnar on a pay-per-view is a big deal."

The legendary commentator also revealed that he prefers getting to know a wrestler personally before making long-term predictions about their future.

"I couldn't give you a definitive answer until I would have an eye to eye chat with Oba. What kind of guy is he? Is he intimidated easily or not? There's a lot of ifs and a lot of things that haven't been established that we need to wait on to see."

Even with those reservations, Ross remains optimistic about Femi's future if he continues developing.

"But if we're going on look and going on what we perceive as a good attitude from a young talented guy, he's got a chance to be special."

Ross also pointed to an overlooked factor heading into SummerSlam, wondering how the Minneapolis crowd will react to hometown hero Brock Lesnar when he faces Femi inside Hell in a Cell.

"We've not made much of the fact that, you know, will Lesnar have a home field advantage? Will the crowd be very pro Lesnar because he's from Minneapolis, went to school there at the University of Minnesota? I don't know. We'll find out. We'll find out soon, and as early as the introductions."

Lesnar captured the NCAA heavyweight championship while competing for the University of Minnesota in 2000, making his return to Minneapolis even more significant. He is set to face Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell on Night One of SummerSlam at U.S. Bank Stadium.